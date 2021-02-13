Minutes increase not a problem for VCU’s Hyland, Baldwin

In VCU’s recent stretch, the starting backcourt duo of Ace Baldwin and Bones Hyland have each seen their minutes rise to levels higher than they’ve typically played.

Hyland, this past Tuesday at Dayton, played a full 40 minutes — the first Ram to do so since JeQuan Lewis did it in January 2016. That was sandwiched by 38 minutes at Rhode Island on Feb. 3, which at the time was a career high, and 37 minutes against St. Bonaventure Friday.

Baldwin, at Rhode Island Feb. 3, played what was then a career-high 34 minutes. He played 26 at Dayton, but that included the entire second half. He sat for most of the first half due to foul trouble. Then he, like Hyland, played 37 minutes against the Bonnies.

The increase in minutes seems to have been necessitated by the loss of backup point guard Tre Clark, who parted ways with VCU on Feb. 4 due to still unknown reasons.

But Hyland is perhaps the VCU player with the highest motor, and Baldwin is up there, too. So it hasn’t been an issue as they’ve helped lead the Rams to a win streak that’s stretched to five games.