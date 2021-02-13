Minutes increase not a problem for VCU’s Hyland, Baldwin

In VCU’s recent stretch, the starting backcourt duo of Ace Baldwin and Bones Hyland have each seen their minutes rise to levels higher than they’ve typically played.
Hyland, this past Tuesday at Dayton, played a full 40 minutes — the first Ram to do so since JeQuan Lewis did it in January 2016. That was sandwiched by 38 minutes at Rhode Island on Feb. 3, which at the time was a career high, and 37 minutes against St. Bonaventure Friday.
Baldwin, at Rhode Island Feb. 3, played what was then a career-high 34 minutes. He played 26 at Dayton, but that included the entire second half. He sat for most of the first half due to foul trouble. Then he, like Hyland, played 37 minutes against the Bonnies.
The increase in minutes seems to have been necessitated by the loss of backup point guard Tre Clark, who parted ways with VCU on Feb. 4 due to still unknown reasons.
But Hyland is perhaps the VCU player with the highest motor, and Baldwin is up there, too. So it hasn’t been an issue as they’ve helped lead the Rams to a win streak that’s stretched to five games.
"Honestly me and [Baldwin] both, we came from high school, we played the whole game. AAU we played the whole game,” Hyland said. “So I feel as though it's really no difference, honestly. So just coming out there and just continue to be out there and be aggressive each and every moment.”
Baldwin’s season minutes average is 26.6, and Hyland’s is 31.5. If Hyland continues to hover where he’s at, he’ll be the first VCU player to average at least 30 minutes since Justin Tillman averaged 30.7 in 2017-18. He’d be the first VCU player to average at least 31 since Lewis played 31.2 in 2016-17.
Players creeping up into the high 30s in minutes played hasn’t been the norm for coach Mike Rhoades’ teams at VCU, in favor of deep benches and more regular substitutions across the board.
But the Rams need Baldwin and Hyland on the court, Rhoades said. And it’s now even more with the backcourt depth reduced. Hyland, a sophomore, is averaging 20.3 points in A-10 play, second only to Massachusetts' Tre Mitchell (21.2). Baldwin, a freshman, is second in the A-10 in overall assists this year, with 87.
When VCU can find time, it does seek to give Baldwin and Hyland breathers, Rhoades said. Hyland said the four media timeouts in each half help.
At the same time, he said he doesn’t feel like he and Baldwin get tired. They hardly leave the game now, and are helping to power the Rams to their current run.
“We don't even think about how many minutes we play or the tiredness,” Hyland said. “All we're worried about is winning."