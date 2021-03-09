Mom's tough love got UVA's Trey Murphy III going

CHARLOTTESVILLE – After their son’s basketball games, Kenny Murphy criticizes while Albeda Murphy defends.

Trey Murphy III’s play is never good enough to satisfy dad, but mom always points out the things he did well, a counterbalance to the critique.

But after Virginia’s home loss to North Carolina State two weeks ago, the UVA junior guard got an earful from his mother.

“There were a few choice words that I will not repeat, but I lit into him,” said Albeda. “He was a little surprised. I told him, ‘You didn’t even give me anything to argue with your dad about. Here I go but I have to agree with your dad that you sucked. You were horrible.’”

Murphy scored 2 points on a 1-for-5 shooting effort and committed a pair of turnovers before fouling out late in the Cavaliers’ 68-61 loss to the Wolfpack on Feb. 24, Virginia’s third straight defeat.

“The N.C. State game, I don’t even know who I was looking at out there,” said Kenny Murphy. “It looked like he was on some sort of medication. He just wasn’t himself.”

Apparently hearing about it from his mother, a North Carolina graduate who had found a way to remain positive after the team’s previous loss to Duke, helped Murphy turn things around.