Monacan grad Stone Snyder (VMI) named preseason FCS All-American

VMI linebacker Stone Snyder is a two-time All-Southern Conference selection and a former SoCon defensive player of the year and FCS All-American.

Monacan High grad Stone Snyder, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound VMI senior linebacker, was named to Athlon's preseason All-America team announced Monday.

Also recognized was William & Mary junior defensive lineman Nate Lynn, a 6-3 265-pounder from Charlotte.

Snyder is a two-time All-Southern Conference selection and a former SoCon defensive player of the year and FCS All-American. Lynn took part in 12 sacks last season.

