Monacan High grad Korey Bridy runs out front among VMI's Richmond 'four' corps

There’s a local team within the team at VMI. Twenty-five among 108 football roster members came to Lexington from the Richmond metropolitan area.
Two Monacan High alums are pivotal players in the Keydets' resurgence that continues Saturday with a visit to The Citadel, VMI's rival well above all others, in The Military Classic of the South.
Junior linebacker Stone Snyder, who returned this season as a consensus FCS All-American, made 19 tackles in last Saturday’s 31-23 win over Wofford and was named the Southern Conference defensive player of the week. He is the reigning SoCon defensive player of the year.
Newer to star status is senior running back Korey Bridy, who rushed for a career-high 171 yards and scored two touchdowns against the Terriers. He finished with 263 all-purpose yards, including 90 on kickoff returns.
“The whole team, we’re all close, but of course the Richmond guys, we’ll brag sometimes,” said Bridy.
Keydets from the Richmond area, according to Bridy, will occasionally identify their place of origin by simply saying, “We’re from the four,” as in the 804, the area code for Virginia’s capital.
Bridy, who emerged early in his career as an effective kickoff returner and gradually developed into a productive tailback, averages a team-high 91 rushing yards for the No. 18 Keydets (3-1, 1-0 SoCon). They have lost only at FBS member Kent State.
“We got the run game established last week and I think we’ll be able to put up a good fight,” Bridy said of the upcoming challenge at The Citadel (1-2), which opens its SoCon schedule. “They’ll be ready for us, and they’ll be home, but I think we’ll be just as pumped up to play them and keep the Shako.”
The Silver Shako Trophy is a replica of a military dress hat that has gone to the winner since 1976.
The Richmond link extends to the VMI coaching staff. The running backs coach guiding Bridy is Billy Parker, a former standout defensive back at Atlee High and William & Mary who went on to an eight-year career in the Canadian Football League.
“He’s definitely been one of the best coaches I’ve ever had since I’ve been playing football,” said Bridy, a 6-foot 205-pounder. “Every day he brings the energy. He’s very motivational.”
A meeting with The Citadel comes with marvelous memories for Bridy and the Keydets. VMI clinched the league’s spring title and the Keydets' first championship since 1977 with a 31-17 win over The Citadel in Lexington on April 17.
“To win the SoCon championship playing against The Citadel, as a football player at VMI, that’s one of the things you dream about,” said Bridy. “Especially when you first come here and you don’t win any conference games. It’s pretty amazing.”
The Keydets went 1-10 (0-8 SoCon) in 2018, Bridy’s first collegiate season, extending their losing streak to Division I opponents to 26, including 22 straight league games. He said he never considered leaving VMI because “I just believed in myself and my teammates.”
Seventh-year VMI coach Scott Wachenheim gives each of his incoming classes a nickname. Bridy’s group was dubbed “The History Makers” by the coach.
Said Bridy: “We knew that we would be able to make a change.”
