Monacan High grad Korey Bridy runs out front among VMI's Richmond 'four' corps

“We got the run game established last week and I think we’ll be able to put up a good fight,” Bridy said of the upcoming challenge at The Citadel (1-2), which opens its SoCon schedule. “They’ll be ready for us, and they’ll be home, but I think we’ll be just as pumped up to play them and keep the Shako.”

The Silver Shako Trophy is a replica of a military dress hat that has gone to the winner since 1976.

The Richmond link extends to the VMI coaching staff. The running backs coach guiding Bridy is Billy Parker, a former standout defensive back at Atlee High and William & Mary who went on to an eight-year career in the Canadian Football League.

“He’s definitely been one of the best coaches I’ve ever had since I’ve been playing football,” said Bridy, a 6-foot 205-pounder. “Every day he brings the energy. He’s very motivational.”

A meeting with The Citadel comes with marvelous memories for Bridy and the Keydets. VMI clinched the league’s spring title and the Keydets' first championship since 1977 with a 31-17 win over The Citadel in Lexington on April 17.