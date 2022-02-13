Moore, Nunes help No. 1 UVA lacrosse hold off High Point, 11-10

As his team prepared to play High Point this week, Virginia lacrosse star Connor Shellenberger said the Cavaliers focused extensively on how difficult the Panthers are to put away.

“It’s one thing to come out hot against them,” said Shellenberger. “A lot of what we talked about this week is, it’s another thing to keep going and withstand that comeback they always have. They’re never truly dead.”

Sunday afternoon, High Point proved difficult to finish off, yet again, forcing No. 1 UVA to hold off a late rally to hold on for an 11-10 win.

It’s the third time in the last four meetings the matchup has been decided by a single goal. Virginia held on for a 12-11 win last season, after jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the first quarter. In 2019, High Point won 14-13.

Senior attackman Matt Moore scored three goals and Shellenberger added a goal and five assists for Virginia (2-0).

Senior midfielder Petey LaSalla won 15 of 21 faceoffs he took, and freshman goalie Matthew Nunes made 15 saves, including one on Nick Rizzo with 30 seconds to play.

Senior attackman Asher Nolting led High Point (1-2) with two goals and three assists.

For the second straight game, UVA got off to a slow start, giving up the game’s first goal – giving up a score to Michael Ippolito just 2:53 into the contest – and ending the first quarter tied 2-2. The Cavaliers trailed Air Force 3-0 after one period in last weekend’s season opening victory.

Moore and Shellenberger got rolling in the second quarter for Virginia, with Moore scoring twice and Shellenberger adding a goal and two assists. The Cavaliers went into halftime leading 6-4.

High Point came out and scored the first two goals of the second half, tying the game on Ippolito’s second tally of the day, 6-6, with 9:31 left in the third quarter. But from there, Virginia went on a 4-0 spurt, with Shellenberger assisting on three of those scores, to go up 10-6 with 1:54 left in the third, building a lead it would never relinquish.

Not that the Panthers didn’t make it interesting again. High Point scored four of the next five goals, trimming the Cavaliers’ lead to 11-10 with 4:08 to go on Nolting’s second score of the afternoon.

Virginia’s next takes the field on Feb. 19, when it plays its first road game of the season, at Towson.