Moore passing equals more scoring, as No. 4 UVA lacrosse beats No. 3 North Carolina, 18-16

Gray did finish with three goals, one coming in the final two minutes as the Tar Heels scrambled to get back in the game.

“Cade is one of the top cover defenseman in the nation, period,” said Tiffany. “He continues to prove it game in and game out. Cade allows us to, not completely shut down an opponent’s best player, but more so not make it as dangerous as it could be.”

Scoring came fairly easily for both sides in the opening quarter, as Virginia built a 7-5 lead. But after that fast and furious first period, things slowed down.

The goalies, senior Alex Rode for UVA and freshman Collin Krieg for UNC, and defenders Saustad for Virginia and Bowen for Carolina, took over in the next stanza.

Carolina (8-2, 1-2) scored twice in the second quarter, while blanking the Cavaliers 2-0 to send the teams into halftime tied 7-7.

“They put up some quick points,” said Saustad. “It took us awhile to figure it out, in the real speed of the game. But I think we did a better job than we did a couple weeks ago.”

Rode finished with 15 saves on 31 Carolina shots on goal.