‘More comfortable’ Marcus Tsohonis turning up dial from deep for VCU

“Even though I haven't really had big scoring games and everything, it was good to just finally get back to just seeing everything flow well,” Tsohonis said.

Tsohonis, after Saturday, is now the Rams’ best 3-point shooter by percentage. He’s connecting on triples at a 42.1% (16 of 38) clip. He entered Saturday at 34.4% (11 of 32). Nunn, through Saturday, is second on the team at 37.1% (13 of 35).

Tsohonis said it’s been “huge” playing with Baldwin the last several games.

“Because he's a great point guard,” Tsohonis said. “Being able to look up, get downhill. He just has a great feel. And playing with other guys that have great feel and great point guard instincts, that's what really helps my game.”

In recruiting Tsohonis, the Rams wanted a shooting guard who could shoot, but also one who could handle. Tsohonis checked both boxes.

But, from Rhoades view, playing off the ball gives Tsohonis more comfort. Less handling, directing the offense, is required and teammates are able to help create shots for him.

“And he can really shoot the basketball,” Rhoades said. “He looks more comfortable out there.”