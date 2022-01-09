‘More comfortable’ Marcus Tsohonis turning up dial from deep for VCU

PHILADELPHIA — For VCU, point guard Ace Baldwin’s return to the lineup last month has brought with it an important trend in a teammate.
When Baldwin was out for the first eight games of the season, while still recovering from a May Achilles rupture, freshman Jayden Nunn and junior Washington transfer Marcus Tsohonis shared the load at point guard.
It was a responsibility that, while he was capable, may not have been the perfect fit for Tsohonis, who has a background of being able to be a strong shooter and scorer. He shot a combined 38.7% from 3-point range as a freshman and sophomore at Washington.
But Baldwin’s return allowed Tsohonis to move off the ball, which coach Mike Rhoades has described as being more natural of a fit for the 6-3, 190 pounder from Portland, Ore.
And it’s seemed to help unlock Tsohonis’ 3-point shooting ability of late.
After going 5 of 19 from deep over the Rams’ first eight games, Tsohonis in VCU’s last five games with Baldwin back has gone 11 of 19 from beyond the arc.
That was punctuated with an exclamation mark in VCU’s 85-66 win at La Salle on Saturday, when Tsohonis went a season-best 5 of 6 from deep, part of his team-high 17 points.
“Even though I haven't really had big scoring games and everything, it was good to just finally get back to just seeing everything flow well,” Tsohonis said.
Tsohonis, after Saturday, is now the Rams’ best 3-point shooter by percentage. He’s connecting on triples at a 42.1% (16 of 38) clip. He entered Saturday at 34.4% (11 of 32). Nunn, through Saturday, is second on the team at 37.1% (13 of 35).
Tsohonis said it’s been “huge” playing with Baldwin the last several games.
“Because he's a great point guard,” Tsohonis said. “Being able to look up, get downhill. He just has a great feel. And playing with other guys that have great feel and great point guard instincts, that's what really helps my game.”
In recruiting Tsohonis, the Rams wanted a shooting guard who could shoot, but also one who could handle. Tsohonis checked both boxes.
But, from Rhoades view, playing off the ball gives Tsohonis more comfort. Less handling, directing the offense, is required and teammates are able to help create shots for him.
“And he can really shoot the basketball,” Rhoades said. “He looks more comfortable out there.”
Overall scoring wise, Tsohonis averaged 4.4 points in VCU’s first eight games. But, including Saturday, he’s averaged 9 points over the last five games.
A preseason groin injury that lingered into the regular season could take part of the blame for a bit of a slow start to the year from Tsohonis. But he said Saturday he’s back toward 100% health wise.
And paired with the role that he’s settling into scheme wise, Tsohonis has been showing just how potent he can be on the offensive end.
Rhoades said Tsohonis has a bright future.
“He's going to keep getting better and better,'' teammate Vince Williams said of Tsohonis on Saturday, “and he's going to have bigger nights than he had tonight for sure."
