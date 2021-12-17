More confident Jalen DeLoach showing progression for VCU

In practice earlier this fall, even before he was able to step back on the court personally, Ace Baldwin had a message for Jalen DeLoach: “Always be ready for my passes.”

“I just told [DeLoach], 'Stay ready all the time,'" said Baldwin, who began to get back into practice in late November and made his season debut on Dec. 8 against Jacksonville State, coming off an offseason Achilles injury.

On Wednesday against Florida Atlantic, it was clear that DeLoach heeded Baldwin’s advice.

VCU needed some meaningful minutes from the freshman forward in the second half of that game. Forward Levi Stockard III exited with three fouls two minutes into the half. Forward Hason Ward came in at that point, but he quickly picked up his second and third fouls, and was substituted back out at the 17:10 mark.

So the Rams turned to DeLoach then, who came in for Ward, at the traditional center spot.