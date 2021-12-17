More confident Jalen DeLoach showing progression for VCU

In practice earlier this fall, even before he was able to step back on the court personally, Ace Baldwin had a message for Jalen DeLoach: “Always be ready for my passes.”
“I just told [DeLoach], 'Stay ready all the time,'" said Baldwin, who began to get back into practice in late November and made his season debut on Dec. 8 against Jacksonville State, coming off an offseason Achilles injury.
On Wednesday against Florida Atlantic, it was clear that DeLoach heeded Baldwin’s advice.
VCU needed some meaningful minutes from the freshman forward in the second half of that game. Forward Levi Stockard III exited with three fouls two minutes into the half. Forward Hason Ward came in at that point, but he quickly picked up his second and third fouls, and was substituted back out at the 17:10 mark.
So the Rams turned to DeLoach then, who came in for Ward, at the traditional center spot.
And it proved a fruitful stretch for the 6-9, 215 pounder from Savannah, Ga. Over a quick 2:38 of game time not long after he checked in, DeLoach registered 6 points and a block to help VCU push its lead into the double digits in an eventual 66-46 victory. Each of his baskets in that 6-point run came off of passes from Baldwin.
That quick spurt helped DeLoach to what was an early career night for him — a career-high 9 points and career-high-tying two blocks. He played 13 minutes, with a total of 8 of his points and eight of his minutes in the second half.
"This was his best game of his career,” coach Mike Rhoades said of DeLoach’s performance after Wednesday’s game. “He did some great things today, and we're going to need that moving forward."
DeLoach arrived at VCU as a three-star recruit, who averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds as a senior at Berkmar High School (Lilburn, Ga.) before averaging just over 17 points and 10 rebounds and five assists in a postgraduate year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta in 2020-21.
Rhoades, after DeLoach was signed last fall, lauded his athleticism but also his feel for the game — a versatile big of the type the Rams have coveted.
“Moves really, really well for a guy his size,” Rhoades said last November.
DeLoach, when he picked up basketball in eighth grade, was guard height. But he grew from 6-0 to 6-7 between his freshman and sophomore years of high school, carrying over the skills he began to learn as a smaller player to his frontcourt size.
His versatility helped him earn a solid stake in VCU’s rotation right away. He’s averaged 12.2 points in the Rams’ 11 games.
But DeLoach admitted after Wednesday’s game that, early in the season, he wasn’t playing with confidence.
That, though, has changed.
Rhoades has implored DeLoach to play with a clear mind — in the moment and not frustrated. And DeLoach said Wednesday he’s playing confidently now.
"Just having confidence and an open mind,” DeLoach said. “Coach has been telling me all week to have an open mind."
DeLoach showed the confidence with strong finishes at the rim Wednesday, perhaps most notably in his final basket of the night, with 7:07 to play, when he took a feed from Vince Williams with his back to the basket and FAU’s 7-1, 240-pound center Vlad Goldin guarding.
He took a dribble, then flipped around to face the basket and beat Goldin with a lay-in, drawing a foul, too. And, afterward, DeLoach showed a slight flex as his teammates on the bench erupted.
“He's physical,” Rhoades said. “And he's very competitive.”
DeLoach, in practice, has been getting an intro class to college basketball going against the fifth-year senior Stockard and the junior Ward every day, which Rhoades said is going to make him better, too.
And, in his big second half on Wednesday, DeLoach displayed what he’s capable of — a promising piece for VCU in the frontcourt.
“He's had some good days. And I think that's huge,” Rhoades said. “And we're going to need his defense and his rebounding. And now with him finishing and catching those passes, I mean, that's another big man that can finish at the rim for us. It's huge.
“So, I'm really proud of him."
Note: VCU, as of late Friday morning, had "exhausted all options" for finding a replacement game this weekend — but still trying — after its Saturday matchup at home against Penn State was canceled Thursday due to COVID-19 cases within the Nittany Lions' program. As of now, VCU's next game is Tuesday against New Hampshire at the Siegel Center, a 7 p.m. tipoff.
