More VCU basketball games called off due to COVID-19, Atlantic 10 announces revised forfeiture policy

COVID-19 issues continue to hit both VCU’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.
The Atlantic 10 announced Tuesday afternoon that the men’s team’s Atlantic 10 opener Thursday against George Mason and the women’s team’s A-10 opener Saturday at La Salle have both been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
For the men’s team, it’s the third straight game called off because of the effects of the virus. And the fourth straight for the women’s team.
The Tuesday announcement from the A-10 also came with the news that the league, following similar moves by other leagues, has revised its forfeiture policy heading into league play due to the omicron variant-induced spike in COVID-19 cases around the country. The spike has been the undercurrent for schedule disruption in college basketball and elsewhere in the sports world, as programs deal with cases internally.
The A-10’s amended policy states that games that can’t be played due to positive COVID-19 tests within a program will be postponed and an effort to reschedule will be made by the A-10 office. If a new date can’t be found, the game will be declared a no contest.
An affected team may take a forfeit if it opts not to play a rescheduled game. The league entered the season with a policy that a team affected by COVID-19 would take a forfeit if its opponent is able to play.
The altered policy also states that a team that has at least seven available players and one coach must compete in a conference contest, though a team may also compete with less than seven players.
A forfeit would kick in if a team chooses not to play despite having at least seven players and one coach.
To close nonconference play, VCU’s men’s team canceled a Dec. 18 game against Penn State due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Nittany Lions’ program. It also canceled a Dec. 21 game against New Hampshire, because of its own COVID-19 protocols.
VCU men's coach Mike Rhoades said Monday that his team still had players in protocol. CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported Tuesday that Thursday’s game against George Mason was postponed due to COVID-19 cases at VCU.
The Rams’ women’s program also had to cancel its final nonconference games, against Tennessee State (Dec. 18), Delaware (Dec. 22) and Delaware State (Dec. 29), because of COVID-19 protocols at VCU.
The men’s team is next scheduled to host Davidson on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., and the women’s team has a home against Duquesne next, on Jan. 5.
The league also announced that other Thursday men’s games including St. Bonaventure at George Washington, Duquesne at Davidson, Dayton at Rhode Island and Saint Louis at Massachusetts were postponed, too, because of COVID-19 issues. And Saturday women’s games including Fordham at Davidson, George Mason at Massachusetts and Dayton at Rhode Island were also postponed.
