More VCU basketball games called off due to COVID-19, Atlantic 10 announces revised forfeiture policy

COVID-19 issues continue to hit both VCU’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The Atlantic 10 announced Tuesday afternoon that the men’s team’s Atlantic 10 opener Thursday against George Mason and the women’s team’s A-10 opener Saturday at La Salle have both been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

For the men’s team, it’s the third straight game called off because of the effects of the virus. And the fourth straight for the women’s team.

The Tuesday announcement from the A-10 also came with the news that the league, following similar moves by other leagues, has revised its forfeiture policy heading into league play due to the omicron variant-induced spike in COVID-19 cases around the country. The spike has been the undercurrent for schedule disruption in college basketball and elsewhere in the sports world, as programs deal with cases internally.

The A-10’s amended policy states that games that can’t be played due to positive COVID-19 tests within a program will be postponed and an effort to reschedule will be made by the A-10 office. If a new date can’t be found, the game will be declared a no contest.