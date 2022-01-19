Motivated Jamir Watkins progressing well in recovery from ACL tear

Watkins said Monday that he, last month, reached the point where he could begin to shoot free throws, working on his shooting form. He’s also done much ball handling work with the Rams’ graduate assistants.

“I would definitely say my ball handling is getting way better,” Watkins said. “Like it's starting to come together, and that's going to be something big when I get back."

He’s also begun to do jumping exercises, and pool workouts. Watkins expects that, in February, he will progress to midrange shooting.

“I can't get Jamir out of the gym, to be honest with you,” Rhoades said. “I might have to steal his shoes soon."

Watkins added that this time has helped him grow off the court as well, locking in in the classroom.

As Watkins and McAllister continue to progress, Rhoades said there’s no possibility that either hops back in to join their teammates in practice this season. That will wait until later this year.

“We want to make sure these injuries never come back and linger,” Rhoades said.

But for Watkins, the fire continues to burn, intensified by the fact that he isn’t able to play this year.