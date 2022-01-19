Motivated Jamir Watkins progressing well in recovery from ACL tear

The way VCU’s season ceased last March, for Jamir Watkins, was like gas to a flame.
The Rams fell to St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 title game. And their chance to try to wash that bad taste out of their mouths was taken away, VCU forced to drop out of the NCAA tournament due to COVID-19 cases in the program.
So that loss to St. Bonaventure stuck with Watkins. It was something he carried over into his summer workouts, readying for what carried the potential to be a breakout sophomore season for him.
But then it all came to a screeching halt.
In a late-September preseason practice, Watkins was taking part in a fast break drill when he motioned to create contact with one of his teammates.
“And I ended up just falling, and fell on my knee,” Watkins said Monday. “I knew something was wrong.”
Watkins didn’t know he had torn a ligament, he hoped he hadn’t. But an MRI revealed that to be the case. The Trenton, N.J., native tore the ACL in his right knee, ending his sophomore season six weeks before it was set to start.
But, in the almost four months since the injury, Watkins has sought to keep a clear mind. He’s taken an approach of attacking his rehab the same way he had attacked his preparation to play this season.
Watkins said he’s getting better every day.
“Just attack every day like it's my last, for real,” Watkins said, of how he’s tackled his recovery.
Despite the way the last season came to a close, the way Watkins left off the 2020-21 season from a personal performance standpoint set the course of the trajectory that seemed possible this year.
In VCU’s final seven games of last season, the 6-7, 210-pound wing had four of his seven total double-figure scoring outings on the season. He averaged 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game in that seven-game stretch.
That’s compared to averages of 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game in his first 19 outings.
The VCU coaching staff, then, noted a motivated Watkins’ continued improvement in the offseason, before the injury. Rhoades, in September, commented that Watkins had stepped up. He was going to be a starter, Rhoades said.
The injury Watkins went on to suffer was his first of that magnitude in his career, he said. He had successful surgery in early October, and has been on the road of recovery since.
Rhoades said Tuesday that both Watkins and guard Jarren McAllister are doing well in their rehab. McAllister tore the ACL in his right knee in October, a year after tearing the ACL in his left knee, and is out for a second straight season.
Watkins said Monday that he, last month, reached the point where he could begin to shoot free throws, working on his shooting form. He’s also done much ball handling work with the Rams’ graduate assistants.
“I would definitely say my ball handling is getting way better,” Watkins said. “Like it's starting to come together, and that's going to be something big when I get back."
He’s also begun to do jumping exercises, and pool workouts. Watkins expects that, in February, he will progress to midrange shooting.
“I can't get Jamir out of the gym, to be honest with you,” Rhoades said. “I might have to steal his shoes soon."
Watkins added that this time has helped him grow off the court as well, locking in in the classroom.
As Watkins and McAllister continue to progress, Rhoades said there’s no possibility that either hops back in to join their teammates in practice this season. That will wait until later this year.
“We want to make sure these injuries never come back and linger,” Rhoades said.
But for Watkins, the fire continues to burn, intensified by the fact that he isn’t able to play this year.
Earlier in the offseason, before the injury, he couldn’t wait to get back this season. Now that same vigor is carrying him into what’s on the horizon, for 2022-23.
“I just try to keep adding fuel to the fire,” Watkins said. “So when I get back, I'm going to be ready."
