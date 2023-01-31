Move over Lakers, UVa hoops games are the new place for celebrities to be seen

Proposed ampithetre moves Lincoln; E-scooters curfew may change; Poet Laureate search
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – In the immediate aftermath of his team’s road win at Syracuse on Monday night, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett was asked to recall what stood out from his team’s home win over Virginia Tech earlier this month, because the sixth-ranked Cavaliers’ next game is against the rival Hokies.
“Steph Curry was at the game,” Bennett quipped. “More importantly, Ty Jerome was there. And Jalen Hurts was at this game.”
Indeed,
UVa has played in front of its share of sports celebrities this season. Hurts, who on Sunday led the Philadelphia Eagles to an NFC championship victory over San Francisco, sat courtside at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night, taking in Virginia’s 67-62 win over the Orange.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stands courtside for the national anthem before Monday's game between Syracuse and Virginia.
The Associated Press
During Virginia’s 78-68 home win over Tech on Jan. 18, Curry – a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors – sat courtside at John Paul Jones Arena, along with Jerome, the former UVa star who is Curry’s current teammate.
That same night, former Virginia Tech and NFL quarterback Michael Vick sat in the second row.
Curry joined teammate Jerome, a former Wahoo, a day after the Warriors played in Washington, D.C. against the Wizards.
Members of the Virginia baseball team take selfies with Steph Curry during Virginia's home game against Virginia Tech.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Hurts' appearance is a little harder to pin down, as he has no ties between the schools, but was the guest of Syracuse mega-booster Adam Weitsman, who is one of the school's biggest donors.
Curry’s appearance in Charlottesville was the biggest since LeBron James attended a Duke game against Virginia in 2019, to watch Zion Williamson play.
Former Virginia great and NBA center Ralph Sampson and best-selling author John Grisham, who lives in the Charlottesville area, have also appeared regularly at UVa home sporting events.
