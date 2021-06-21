Move to bullpen helped turn around Evan Justice and North Carolina State's baseball season

With its lead trimmed to three runs in the seventh inning and the tying run coming to bat in the College World Series opener against Stanford on Saturday in Omaha, Neb., North Carolina State’s choice for a relief pitcher raised little doubt.
And, to hear his teammates tell it, there wasn’t any question what Evan Justice would do once he got on the mound.
“Never a worry,” Wolfpack junior outfielder Jonny Butler said. “Once we get the lead in the seventh, eighth inning, we feel, ‘Game over.’ Confidence through the roof with what Evan has been able to do.”
As he has throughout the second half of the season, Justice — a junior left-hander and former Collegiate star — finished things. He worked three innings without allowing a run, giving up two hits and striking out four while not issuing a walk as he recorded his 12th save of the year.
N.C. State’s 10-4 win over the Cardinal put the Wolfpack in a winners’ bracket game Monday against Vanderbilt.
This postseason, throwing a lively fastball that reaches into the high 90-mph range and a mid-80s slider, Justice has racked up five saves and was the winning pitcher in the Wolfpack’s super regional-clinching win against Arkansas.
“The No. 1 thing for me on his scouting report is his confidence, his belief and his toughness,” N.C. State pitching coach Clint Chrysler said. “He wants the ball in those tough spots and he’s not afraid of the bright lights. He’s at his best when it means the most.”
Justice and the Wolfpack found themselves in the toughest of spots in March. The team started the season 4-9, winning just one of its first nine ACC games.
Following a strong fall and spring preseason, Justice had earned the distinction of being the team’s Friday night starter, the premier spot on a college pitching staff. Chrysler thought Justice could be “dominant” in the role.
He had been a two-time all-state selection at Collegiate and led the program to a state title in 2016, its first since 1996.
Instead, the 6-foot-4 205-pounder floundered. Justice went 1-2 in four starts, allowing 17 runs on 17 hits in 16 innings against Davidson, Georgia Tech, Miami and Louisville, contributing to the team’s disappointing start.
So, the Wolfpack made changes. Justice moved from the rotation to the bullpen, and Reid Johnston took over his spot as the team’s Friday night starter.
In his first start of the year, Johnston threw a complete game in a 9-2 road win at rival North Carolina, kicking off a three-game sweep of the Tar Heels that began the Wolfpack’s resurgence. They’re 32-9 since and in the College World Series for the third time in program history.
Justice threw 1ª innings of scoreless relief during that series, stomaching his disappointment with his early-season performance and shifting his focus to becoming a reliable reliever.
“I kept the same mindset of, “Let’s just win baseball games and however I can help do that is where I want to be,’” he said.
In 19 appearances out of the bullpen, Justice has held opponents scoreless 12 times. In all, he’s allowed 27 runs on 23 hits in 42 relief innings.
Because Justice’s arm strength had been built for a starter’s workload, Chrysler said the team is unafraid to use him for multiple innings, and not always at the back end of games.
“He’s a guy who comes in at the most important part of the game,” Chrysler said. “We’ve brought Evan in anywhere from the sixth to the ninth. It’s not like it’s that big league type closer that throws the ninth and the ninth only. Evan’s been out there for 1-4 innings in this postseason run we’ve made.”
That was on display in a pair of wins over top-seeded Arkansas in the super regionals. Justice threw 4ª innings over two relief appearances. He didn’t yield an earned run to the potent Razorbacks lineup, striking out six without issuing a walk.
That’s why there was no hesitation in giving Justice the ball Saturday in the seventh, then riding him the rest of the game.
And it’s why his coaches and teammates knew how he’d handle it.
“Evan Justice was Evan Justice,” Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent said.
