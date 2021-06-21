Move to bullpen helped turn around Evan Justice and North Carolina State's baseball season

With its lead trimmed to three runs in the seventh inning and the tying run coming to bat in the College World Series opener against Stanford on Saturday in Omaha, Neb., North Carolina State’s choice for a relief pitcher raised little doubt.

And, to hear his teammates tell it, there wasn’t any question what Evan Justice would do once he got on the mound.

“Never a worry,” Wolfpack junior outfielder Jonny Butler said. “Once we get the lead in the seventh, eighth inning, we feel, ‘Game over.’ Confidence through the roof with what Evan has been able to do.”

As he has throughout the second half of the season, Justice — a junior left-hander and former Collegiate star — finished things. He worked three innings without allowing a run, giving up two hits and striking out four while not issuing a walk as he recorded his 12th save of the year.

N.C. State’s 10-4 win over the Cardinal put the Wolfpack in a winners’ bracket game Monday against Vanderbilt.

This postseason, throwing a lively fastball that reaches into the high 90-mph range and a mid-80s slider, Justice has racked up five saves and was the winning pitcher in the Wolfpack’s super regional-clinching win against Arkansas.