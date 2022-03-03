Nation's No. 1 lacrosse recruit, Griffin Schutz, has been as advertised so far for UVA lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE – During the fall, Virginia lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany had a conversation with freshman Griffin Schutz, the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, about possibly redshirting this season. It was an approach that had worked out for previous top prospect Connor Shellenberger and Tiffany wanted to gauge Schutz’s thoughts, especially since UVA had a loaded attack this season.

The conversation was a brief one.

“He wanted to play right away,” said Tiffany. “I said, ‘I’m dropping it right now. You’re playing.’ His teammates didn’t want him redshirting either. They wanted him out there.”

Schutz said Tiffany noted that if Schutz redshirted, he could play all four of his college seasons at attack. If he played this year, he’d have to slide back to midfield, where Schutz played some in high school. But the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Connecticut native as eager to get on the field for the two-time defending national champions.

“And contribute to, hopefully, a three-peat,” said Schutz. “At the end of the day, that’s the goal.”

It’s the goal Schutz had in mind the weekend he graduated from Deerfield Academy – Memorial Day Weekend, 2021. Virginia beat Maryland for the national championship on Memorial Day. Schutz and his friends at the boarding school received their diplomas, then huddled around cell phones to watch the final minutes of the title game.

“I graduated high school and was like, ‘This is my next four years. This is awesome,’” said Schutz.

Schutz has scored in every game this season, totaling seven goals in his first four college outings for No. 2 Virginia (4-0), including three in Saturday’s win over Syracuse. He’s tied for fourth on the team in goals – with seniors Matt Moore and Jack Simmons – going into this weekend’s matchup against No. 15 Johns Hopkins (3-2).

Schutz has done it playing midfield, though his future in college is almost certainly at attack.

“I would consider him kind of a jack of all trades,” said Simmons. “He’s got soft hands and obviously, he’s built. There’s not really much he can’t do.”

Tiffany calls Schutz “a tank” because of his size and strength. An avid weight lifter and high school football player, Schutz said that, while his footwork needs some improvement, his mass helps him overcome that.

“I’ve always been a believer that, if you’re the stronger guy, you’re probably going to win your matchup,” he said.

Playing with that level of expectations attached to your name – and that target on your back – is something Schutz’s teammate, Shellenberger, understands well. Shellenberger, a Charlottesville native, was the nation’s top recruit when he enrolled at UVA before the 2020 season.

“I’ve been so impressed by him, just because of the confidence he’s had coming in,” said Shellenberger. “I think his work ethic is definitely up there on his team. I really haven’t had that much advice for him, just because he’s handled everything so well.”

Shellenberger said joining a talent-laden team like Virginia can help a top prospect ease into the college game. It did for him. With players like Shellenberger, last year’s most outstanding player of the NCAA tournament, and Moore, himself a former top recruit, on the field, Schutz doesn’t need to shoulder the scoring burden the way he might on a lesser team.

“I think it really depends how you handle it,” said Shellenberger. “I think it may be benefitting him that he doesn’t have to have the ball on his stick the whole time and he’s able to kind of pick his spots. If Griffin Schutz went to a different school, he might be their best player already and getting the best pole and having the ball on his stick.”

For Schutz, not being the centerpiece of the offense has helped make for a smooth transition to the college game.

“That definitely helps,” said Schutz. “You’ve got guys like Matt and Shelly who are, they’re the stars, they’re the guys who get everything done. At the end of the day, you just want to play so well for them, in a way. You just want to play well for your teammates. It kind of takes the pressure off of doing everything yourself.”