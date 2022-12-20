Navy guard, Collegiate grad Mac MacDonald will have cheering section for homecoming at Siegel Center

Though Navy sophomore guard and former Collegiate standout Mac MacDonald is sure to have a cheering section for his homecoming Wednesday when the Midshipmen take on VCU at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center, he’s unsure of where those supporters’ allegiances lie.

“I knew I’d have a ton of family and friends that are free,” MacDonald said of his reaction when the schedule came out and he realized Navy’s trip to the Siegel Center was just before its holiday break in the schedule.

“A lot of them are VCU fans though, so we’ll see where their true allegiances lie,” he added. “I should have a lot of family there.”

A second-team All-Metro honoree as a junior, MacDonald, a skilled shooter, averaged 24.2 points in the Prep League and scored more than 30 points seven times that season for the Cougars. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds, shot 36% on 3-pointers and 50.4% overall.

MacDonald, who picked up a basketball around 2 years old, was born and raised in the Richmond area and attended Collegiate from a young age.

“It’s basically all I knew until I got to the Academy,” MacDonald said of his local upbringing.

At Navy, a member of the Patriot League, MacDonald has had a chance to play against a former AAU teammate, Douglas Freeman’s Caleb Kenney at Holy Cross, as well as Hopewell’s Elvin Edmonds IV, the 2021 All-Metro player of the year now at Bucknell. MacDonald and Kenney still text frequently.

“It’s fun to see Richmond guys doing well,” he said.

MacDonald has a career-high 14-point game this season in 18 minutes played at Lipscomb on Nov. 30, and made all three of his 3-point attempts in 17 minutes played during the Midshipmen’s Sunday win over Division III Washington College (Md.).

MacDonald’s recruitment was stunted by the pandemic, but he was lucky to form a connection with the coaching staff and players in Annapolis, Md.

“You just got a sense that the guys on the team and the players that have come before were just all really hard-working people,” he said. “People that genuinely cared about something more than themselves — they care for the team, they care for the mission.”

For VCU (8-4), winners of three straight, Wednesday’s game will also be the last before a holiday break. The Rams resume play and begin their conference slate Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. at home against La Salle.

Navy (7-4) was the Patriot League runner-up last year and was picked to finish fourth in the league’s preseason poll.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades at Monday’s press conference called Navy “a very efficient offensive team” that shoots a lot of 3-pointers — a factor that MacDonald is sure to contribute to.

“They really attack you, they have guys that can put the ball on the floor but they really want to run their stuff, spread you out and get you chasing,” Rhoades said. “... They’ve got good size, good athleticism, they shoot the ball really well and then defensively they’re just tough as nails. And they play a lot on the road, so they’ll be ready to play us.”

Wednesday’s game will be available on TV via MASN and ESPN+, and broadcast on radio via 910 The Fan.

MacDonald has played in the Siegel Center before, as part of a VCU basketball camp when he was in middle school and an elite camp when he was in high school. He’s also been to a handful of games as a fan over the years with family and friends.

“I’ve been there a lot, it’ll be pretty familiar,” he said, adding that he’ll definitely be thinking about those camp experiences upon taking the floor Wednesday.

“Absolutely, it may be hard not to, that elite camp I went to is more fresh in my mind, that’s when I was hoping to go play basketball in college. While I’m not at VCU, I did end up making it on the floor for another college team. So it’ll be super cool to be there.”

Note: Rhoades said graduate transfer forward Brandon Johns Jr., who missed Saturday’s win over Northern Illinois with back spasms, is feeling better but still day-to-day.