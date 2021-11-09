Navy sinks No. 25 UVA in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As he talked about the upcoming season last week, Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett described his team has having a “newness” about it. One thing that was new? Opening the year with a loss.
John Carter Jr. scored 16 points and Navy hit 11 3-pointers as it upset No. 25 UVA 66-58 on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena, handing Tony Bennett’s team its first loss in a season-opener in nine years.
East Carolina transfer forward Jayden Gardner scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and UVA erased a seven-point halftime deficit but never retook the lead as it fell to 11-2 all-time under Bennett in season openers.
Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin struggled in his Virginia debut, missing his first six attempts from 3-point range before knocking one down to cut the deficit to 64-58 with 14.2 seconds to play. In all, the Cavaliers went 4 for 15 from beyond the arc.
Navy, on the other hand, hit 11 of its 21 attempts from beyond the arc as it beat a ranked team for the first time since David Robinson led it to an upset of Syracuse in the 1986 NCAA tournament.
With a new-look, rebuilt roster, it was fair to wonder how long it might take before this year’s Virginia basketball team would be able to play UVA-level defense.
The answer, it turned out, was one half.
Navy managed just nine field goals in the second, but still held on for the win.
Virginia had won its last eight meetings with Navy, but things got off to a ragged start for the defending ACC regular-season champions.
Virginia’s first three baskets of the new season came from its transfers, Gardner and Franklin. But while Gardner’s low-post scoring proved as advertised in the first half, when he scored 12 points on 5 for 8 shooting, Franklin’s debut was shaky.
Lauded for his 3-point shooting ability, Franklin missed all four of his first-half attempts from beyond the arc.
Virginia opened the game with its expected lineup – Clark, Beekman and Franklin in the backcourt and Gardner and Shedrick in the post.
Guard Kody Stattmann was the first Cavalier off the bench and he hit a 3-pointer from the wing shortly after entering.
But Virginia’s defense could not stop Navy in an alarming first half. The Midshipmen went 8 for 12 from 3-point range before the break, with Carter Jr. hitting all four of his attempts and Yoder knocking down his three.
Overall, Navy shot 53.6% from the floor in the first half, building a 42-35 lead at the break.
It wasn’t all bad news on the defensive end for the normally stingy Cavaliers. Virginia had eight first half steals, with half of those coming from the quick, rangy hands of Beekman.
That trend continued in the second half and Navy’s 3-point shooting cooled off.
With 11 minutes to play, UVA turned in one of its better defensive stops of the night, forcing a long contested attempt late in the shot clock that missed. Shedrick grabbed the rebound and pushed it ahead. The ball eventually came across the court to Franklin who drove in and drew a foul. Franklin knocked down his two free throws to tie the game 53-53.
Trailing 59-55 with 2:47 to play, Beekman missed a pair of key free throws and the home team didn’t threaten again.
UVA next plays Friday night when it hosts Radford. Navy hosts Virginia Tech on Friday.