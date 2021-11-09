Navy sinks No. 25 UVA in season opener

Navy managed just nine field goals in the second, but still held on for the win.

Virginia had won its last eight meetings with Navy, but things got off to a ragged start for the defending ACC regular-season champions.

Virginia’s first three baskets of the new season came from its transfers, Gardner and Franklin. But while Gardner’s low-post scoring proved as advertised in the first half, when he scored 12 points on 5 for 8 shooting, Franklin’s debut was shaky.

Lauded for his 3-point shooting ability, Franklin missed all four of his first-half attempts from beyond the arc.

Virginia opened the game with its expected lineup – Clark, Beekman and Franklin in the backcourt and Gardner and Shedrick in the post.

Guard Kody Stattmann was the first Cavalier off the bench and he hit a 3-pointer from the wing shortly after entering.

But Virginia’s defense could not stop Navy in an alarming first half. The Midshipmen went 8 for 12 from 3-point range before the break, with Carter Jr. hitting all four of his attempts and Yoder knocking down his three.

Overall, Navy shot 53.6% from the floor in the first half, building a 42-35 lead at the break.