NCAA asks government to deny Richmond urologist a trademark on 'Vasectomy Mayhem'

Virginia Urology is about to get its one shining moment, though this one will take place in a different kind of court.

The Richmond practice has for years marketed its vasectomy services to men in conjunction with the NCAA basketball tournament, but the collegiate governing body is asking the government to step in after a recent trademark filing.

Nationally, vasectomies rise by 41% on the opening Friday of the NCAA tournament, as men choose to take the weekend to recover while sitting in front of the television.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Urology previously promoted the event as "Vasectomy Madness," but did so by licensing the term from the NCAA, which holds a trademark on "March Madness."

The NCAA removed its approval, and Virginia Urology filed with the US Patent and Trademark office to copyright "Vasectomy Mayhem" instead.

In response, NCAA attorneys have petitioned for the trademark to be canceled, stating in a legal filing their concern that customers will confuse the event as being endorsed or licensed by the NCAA.