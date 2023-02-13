The NCAA’s coordinator of men’s basketball officiating agrees with the ACC’s interpretation that Duke’s Kyle Filipowski should have been awarded two free throws as regulation expired in the Blue Devils’ overtime loss Saturday at Virginia.

Through an NCAA spokesman, Chris Rastatter confirmed to The Times-Dispatch that although game officials concluded via replay review that Ryan Dunn’s foul of Filipowski came just after the clock expired, that Filipowski should have gone to the line with the score tied at 58.

As the ACC did in a statement late Saturday night revealing the error, Rastatter said the rule in question reads: “When a foul occurs so near the expiration of time that the official timer cannot stop the game clock before time expires or when the foul occurs after time expires but while the ball is in flight during a try, the period shall end when the free throw(s) and all related activity have been completed.”

Virginia fans were quick to notice that the NCAA Casebook addressing this scenario starts with the phrase: “In a game without a courtside monitor ...”

All ACC games have a courtside monitor, and officials Tim Clougherty, Lee Cassell and Jeffrey Anderson used it before ruling Saturday’s contest should extend to overtime, but Rastatter said through spokesman David Worlock that the rule applies regardless of monitor availability.

A 27-year veteran of college officiating, primarily out west, Rastatter was an alternate at the 2019 Final Four, where Virginia won the national championship, and worked the 2021 NCAA semifinal between Baylor and Houston. He succeeded J.D. Collins as national coordinator last September.

With 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday and the score 58-all, Duke’s Tyrese Proctor bounced an inbounds pass to the 7-foot Filipowski, who beat Dunn on a back cut. As Filipowski elevated for a dunk, 6-3 Reece Beekman abandoned his man, Jeremy Roach, and met Filipowski at the rim.

Beekman blocked the shot as the horn sounded, and Clougherty raised his arm to signal a foul. According to the ACC’s statement, the foul Clougherty called was on Dunn.

But after viewing replays at the scorer’s table, the officials declared the clock had expired. Virginia won 69-62 in overtime.

Filipowski, a 75.8% free-throw shooter and among the nation’s top freshmen, missed his only foul shot and all six attempts from the field Saturday. He would have needed to make just one of two after the Dunn foul to win the game.

Clougherty spoke briefly with Duke coach Jon Scheyer before overtime, but both coaches expressed confusion during their postgame news conferences.

“I don’t know,” UVa’s Tony Bennett said. “I was trying to make my point while they were watching the replay. It’s like when your kids are annoying you, and you’re like, ‘Just shut up, leave me alone. I’ll get to it later.’ ...

“And boy, Reece got what looked to me like a good block on it. I would assume that the time ran out or the foul was after. ... But I didn’t get an official [explanation]. ... It was close, right? Bang-bang. We’ll take it.”

Scheyer was far more animated.

“They told me after the fact that the call was made after the buzzer,” he said, “and you see the ball left his hands before point zero. So I don’t know exactly what the rule is. I would like to get some clarification [to understand]. ...

“I’m pissed for our guys. Like, I’m pissed that we were right there and we weren’t able to come away with a win. And look, I believe in them like crazy. The fact that there’s so many things we can do better and still we have an opportunity to beat a great Virginia team.”

By the time a designated pool reporter went to the officials' locker room to obtain a statement, they had departed the arena. About five hours later, the ACC issued its statement.

