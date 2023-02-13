The NCAA’s coordinator of men’s basketball officiating agrees with the ACC’s interpretation that Duke’s Kyle Filipowski should have been awarded two free throws as regulation expired in the Blue Devils’ overtime loss Saturday at Virginia.
Through an NCAA spokesman, Chris Rastatter confirmed to The Times-Dispatch that although game officials concluded via replay review that Ryan Dunn’s foul of Filipowski came just after the clock expired, that Filipowski should have gone to the line with the score tied at 58.
As the ACC did in a statement late Saturday night revealing the error, Rastatter said the rule in question reads: “When a foul occurs so near the expiration of time that the official timer cannot stop the game clock before time expires or when the foul occurs after time expires but while the ball is in flight during a try, the period shall end when the free throw(s) and all related activity have been completed.”
Virginia fans were quick to notice that the NCAA Casebook addressing this scenario starts with the phrase: “In a game without a courtside monitor ...”
All ACC games have a courtside monitor, and officials Tim Clougherty, Lee Cassell and Jeffrey Anderson used it before ruling Saturday’s contest should extend to overtime, but Rastatter said through spokesman David Worlock that the rule applies regardless of monitor availability.
A 27-year veteran of college officiating, primarily out west, Rastatter was an alternate at the 2019 Final Four, where Virginia won the national championship, and worked the 2021 NCAA semifinal between Baylor and Houston.
He succeeded J.D. Collins as national coordinator last September.
With 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday and the score 58-all, Duke’s Tyrese Proctor bounced an inbounds pass to the 7-foot Filipowski, who beat Dunn on a back cut. As Filipowski elevated for a dunk, 6-3 Reece Beekman abandoned his man, Jeremy Roach, and met Filipowski at the rim.
Beekman blocked the shot as the horn sounded, and Clougherty raised his arm to signal a foul. According to the ACC’s statement, the foul Clougherty called was on Dunn.
But after viewing replays at the scorer’s table, the officials declared the clock had expired. Virginia won 69-62 in overtime.
Filipowski, a 75.8% free-throw shooter and among the nation’s top freshmen, missed his only foul shot and all six attempts from the field Saturday. He would have needed to make just one of two after the Dunn foul to win the game.
Clougherty spoke briefly with Duke coach Jon Scheyer before overtime, but both coaches expressed confusion during their postgame news conferences.
“I don’t know,” UVa’s Tony Bennett said. “I was trying to make my point while they were watching the replay. It’s like when your kids are annoying you, and you’re like, ‘Just shut up, leave me alone. I’ll get to it later.’ ...
“And boy, Reece got what looked to me like a good block on it. I would assume that the time ran out or the foul was after. ... But I didn’t get an official [explanation]. ... It was close, right? Bang-bang. We’ll take it.”
Scheyer was far more animated.
“They told me after the fact that the call was made after the buzzer,” he said, “and you see the ball left his hands before point zero. So I don’t know exactly what the rule is. I would like to get some clarification [to understand]. ...
“I’m pissed for our guys. Like, I’m pissed that we were right there and we weren’t able to come away with a win. And look, I believe in them like crazy. The fact that there’s so many things we can do better and still we have an opportunity to beat a great Virginia team.”
By the time a designated pool reporter went to the officials' locker room to obtain a statement, they had departed the arena. About five hours later, the ACC issued its statement.
Photos from the UVa men's basketball season
Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Virgiina’s Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) on Wednesday night. Gardner had 12 points. Mutts had 10 points.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the Virginia baseball team take selfies with Steph Curry during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Virginia and Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Tech’s Grant Basile (left) and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (right) fight for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia Tech’s Darius Maddox (left) tries to defends Virginia’s Reece Beekman during the second half in Charlottesville on Wednesday.
Mike Kropf photos, the daily progress
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia students cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (left) celebrates after a basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia students cheer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a three point shot against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) looks to pass the ball against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) makes a basket over Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia makes a basket over Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the Virginia dance team sing “The Good Ol’ Song” after an NCAA college basketball game win over Virginia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball over Virgiina’s Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Tech’s Grant Basile (left) and Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (right) fight for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (left) celebrates after a basket against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots a basket over Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a three point shot against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Kihei Clark, right, is defended by North Carolina's Seth Trimble, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Isaac McKneely (11) shoots a 3-pointer against North Carolina. He scored 11 in the Cavaliers' 65-58 victory. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s dance team performs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (right) is defended by Seth Trimble (left) of North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) watches the ball as North Carolina’s RJ Davis (4) brings it up the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) passes the ball against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Isaac McKneely (11) shoots a three pointer against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) shoots a basket while North Carolina’s Rechon “Leaky” Black (1) tries to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas dunks the ball against North Carolina during the second half of Tuesday's game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to his players during the second half of Tuesday's game against North Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) tries for a layup against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Armaan Franklin, right, goes up for a shot against North Carolina during the second half of Tuesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) shoots a free throw against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia and North Carolina tipoff at the start of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Donovan Johnson (14) and D’Marco Dunn (11) help Jalen Washington (13) up after a play against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Reece Beekman (2) defends the ball against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Jalen Washington (center) tries to shoo the ball against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis gestures to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Mike Kropf
Virginia's Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots next to Albany's Jonathan Beagle (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Kropf
UVa’s Ryan Dunn drives through Albany’s Jonathan Beagle in Charlottesville. Dunn and the host Cavaliers ended their nonconference schedule with a victory.
Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress
Virginia’s Kihei Clark was met with resistance from Albany’s Malik Edmead in the second half. Clark scored 8 points and added 10 assists in the win.
Mike Kropf/THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) is boxed out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) is boxed out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of Wednesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett speaks to Kihei Clark during the second half of Wednesday’s game against Albany at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of Wednesday’s game at John Paul Jones Arena.
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ryan Dunn (13) drives with the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Kihei Clark (0) laughs on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Ben Vander Plas (5) shoots the ball against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) celebrates after a basket against Albany during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Albany in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Mike Kropf
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Jayden Gardner (1) wins the tip against Albany during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) looks to shoot against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Barber
MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia’s Kihei Clark (0) thinks about a shot against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Mike Kropf
Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick (21) and Florida State’s Cam’ron Fletcher fight for the ballduring the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
Mike Barber