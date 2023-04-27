For a second straight season, an outdated NCAA rule means James Madison’s football team won’t be bowl eligible, no matter how well Curt Cignetti’s Dukes perform on the field.

JMU, ineligible for bowl play because it is in its transition period from FCS to FBS football, had its request for a waiver denied Wednesday by the NCAA Division I board of directors, a source confirmed Thursday morning.

The Athletic broke the news late Wednesday night.

JMU is the first school to appeal the two-year FBS transition rule, per the source.

Last year, their first season at the FBS level, the Dukes went 8-3 and won the Sun Belt Conference’s East division, but did not get to compete in postseason play. Coastal Carolina, which JMU dumped 47-7 in the regular-season finale, went to the Sun Belt title game instead.

James Madison understood that, under the NCAA rules, moving up from the FCS level and the Colonial Athletic Association to FBS play in the Sun Belt meant two years of bowl ineligibility. And it knew that the Sun Belt didn’t allow ineligible teams to play in its conference title game, either.

Still, in an era of athlete empowerment, when the NCAA claims to be prioritizing the best interest of its athletes, JMU officials held out hope that college sports' governing body would see fit to give it a break.

It did not.

JMU could still end up in a bowl game if not enough teams finish 6-6 or better, leaving open spots.

The Dukes, of course, are not alone. The transitioning Merrimack’s men’s basketball team won the Northeast Conference tournament last month, but Farleigh Dickinson represented the league in the NCAA tournament, and – as a 16-seed – shocked No. 1 seed Purdue.

The year before, Bellarmine was denied the spot it earned in the NCAA basketball tournament because of the same rule. At that point, its conference – the ASUN – proposed emergency legislation to change the NCAA's four-year transition policy for schools moving up from Division II. That proposal was voted down by the NCAA.

