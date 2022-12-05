NCAA football live portal tracker: UVa All-ACC CB Fentrell Cypress enters the portal

UPDATE: 9:47 a.m.: All-ACC cornerback Fentrell Cypress has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal this morning, per a source. The 6-foot, 184-pound junior earned second-team all-conference honors this season after defending 14 passes.

A Rock Hill, S.C. native, Cypress appeared in nine games over his first three seasons before cracking the starting lineup this year.

His pending departure means UVa will have to replace both its starting cornerbacks. Senior Anthony Johnson, a first-team All-ACC pick, has announced his intention to declare for the NFL draft.

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. Virginia sophomore linebacker Mike Green has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, per a source. Green did not play with the Cavaliers this year, leaving the program in September.

Virginia junior Zach Teter, a 6-foot-5, 314-pound backup right guard, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per a source. The Florida native played in the final four games of this season after not seeing any action in his first three years at UVa.

Monday is the first day undergraduate football players could enter their names in the portal. Graduate students could begin that process earlier.

Virginia star quarterback Brennan Armstrong entered his name in the portal on Thursday. By early Monday morning, Teter, junior wide receiver Sean Moore and freshman quarterback Mark Wagner had joined him, per a source.

Wagner, from Hampton, did not play in any games this season. Moore, who had not played his first three years at UVa, saw action against Duke this year.

Long snapper Lee Dudley was the first Virginia player to go in the portal this offseason, entering his name on Tuesday. The Richmond native was the team’s starter in 2019, but did not see action in his other four seasons.

Virginia went 3-7 this year, its first season under coach Tony Elliott. The Cavaliers canceled their final two games, at home against Coastal Carolina and on the road at rival Virginia Tech, following the on-campus shooting deaths of three players on Nov. 13.

Across the ACC, some big names are putting their names in the transfer portal, a database that allows NCAA schools to see athletes who are seeking a new school.

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec and Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims.

Follow here all day for updates on which players have entered the portal.