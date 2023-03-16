For a university whose flagship athletic entity is its men's basketball team, it's difficult to understate the financial impact of VCU qualifying for and winning games in the NCAA tournament.

The Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament champion Rams, slotted as a No. 12 seed, take on No. 5 seed Saint Mary's of the West Coast Conference at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Watch parties are sure to abound all around Richmond. But fans and players aren't the only ones who stand to win.

VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said Wednesday afternoon that VCU has sold nearly 100 new season tickets since Monday.

"I certainly expect that to be even more as the week goes on and next week," McLaughlin said. "And with those come annual donations that go in with it as well.

"You probably don't see the effects fully for another fiscal year with everything and people who continue to buy season tickets. But it's a huge boon for us."

It's difficult to quantify what NCAA tournament exposure means for enrollment as well. McLaughlin said that when VCU made its legendary Final Four run in 2011, the three years after brought with them the highest application and enrollment numbers the university had ever seen.

"Athletics is an enrollment and marketing tool for the university," McLaughlin said.

Anytime VCU plays on national television, the program is a showcase for the university, McLaughlin said. But in the first round of the tournament, with the entire country watching, the benefits are magnified.

"There's not a whole lot of people working on Thursday and Friday this week," McLaughlin continued with a laugh. "Because the entire country is tuned in somewhere, whether they're in their offices, in a car somewhere or they're in-person watching the game."

McLaughlin, who has been at VCU since July 2012, said the university is currently going through an exercise to more precisely quantify what making the tournament means not just for the Rams' athletic department but for the university as a whole.

From the Final Four run to years like 2016 when the Rams knocked off Oregon State in the first round then played a thriller of a Round of 32 game against current Indiana Pacers standout Buddy Hield's Oklahoma team, the effects manifest years after the fact in "so many ways," from donations to corporate sponsorships, season tickets and the NCAA's payout to participating conferences.

That payout will make fans of VCU's traditional A-10 rivals this week.

Every game a team plays in the NCAA tournament earns one financial "unit" for that program's conference.

So for VCU's game on Friday, the A-10 will make upward of $300,000 a year for the next six years, with that number split between the league's 15 member institutions. The value of a unit is in proportion to the NCAA's tournament revenues.

So, sorry, University of Richmond fans. But on Friday, Spiders might as well be Rams. And yes, last year when UR beat Iowa in its first-round game, the Rams celebrated as the Spiders' doubled the A-10's collective payout from that NCAA tournament for the next six years.

McLaughlin said units paid out to the A-10 alter the financial landscape of the conference. Ideally, the league would love to have multiple bids and therefore more units and chances to advance.

"The years that we had five or six teams in the tournament and teams advancing were really good years for everyone in the league," he said.

"And it helps everyone recruiting-wise when Atlantic 10 teams advance in the NCAA tournament."

But in years such as this when it's a one-bid league, the success of that standard-bearing program is all the more important.

"That's why we as a conference will have to continue to work hard to make sure we are a three-, four-bid league rather than a two- or one-bid league like this year," McLaughlin said.

The exposure and benefits, both nationally and locally, compounds when VCU is able to do string together further conference titles and NCAA tournament appearances like it did following 2011.

"The momentum builds and builds financially," said McLaughlin, adding that adverse financial effects of the pandemic are still being felt inside athletic departments, which further exacerbates the need for success and exposure now that the athletic world is back to its status quo.

"The pandemic really rocked the sports and entertainment industry almost like no other industry because we're so dependent on people coming and watching our games."

What's more, VCU did not get a chance to play in the 2021 tournament as its first-round game was called off due to COVID protocols. The Rams and A-10 still got the NCAA unit for that game, but lost out on the exposure element and opportunity to earn further units.

"So that's what makes this one a little more special," McLaughlin said.

VCU's financial stake in the tournament is also greater because the school does not have a football program. For the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Penn State and so on, the financial outlook of their athletics departments is much less dependent on NCAA tournament success because those schools' football teams lead the monetary charge.

"When you hang your hat on basketball for the entire academic year, it really galvanizes your entire university when you do make the NCAA tournament," McLaughlin said.

