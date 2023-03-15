ORLANDO, Fla. -- As an ACC transfer going to play in the Southern Conference, outsiders might have thought former Wake Forest guard Carter Whitt would have an instant impact at Furman. But as the Paladins prepare to take on Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Whitt checks in as the team’s ninth leading scorer.

“I think anytime you transfer, you have to learn a whole new system, a whole new style of play, a whole new coaching staff, a whole new way of doing things,” Richey said. “I think what you’ve seen here since January and on, he’s gotten more comfortable in how we do it. And I told him, I said, look, I know you went to Wake early but you have to understand, you’re a sophomore, and you transferred. So we have to be patient in this.”

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Whitt, a Raleigh, N.C. native, played in 50 games in two years with the Demon Deacons, making 13 starts. He’s played in 27 games this season, averaging 2.7 points, 2.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.

“All these guys made me feel at home right away, and Coach Richey did a really good job bringing me in,” Whitt said. “I was the only transfer. So I came in and I felt at home right away with all these guys.”

Richey said he expects to see Whitt make major strides his second year in the program, though he doesn’t want to discount what Whitt has already accomplished.

“I think he’s going to make a big jump this offseason,” Richey said. “But I’ll tell you this. He’s impacted this team. We changed the lineup and increased his minutes and increased his role 15 games ago and we’ve won them all but one. He’s just got great feel and instincts as a point guard and I’ve been very encouraged by his growth.”

Vander Plas’s advice to Hoos

He’s the only one in fourth-seeded Virginia’s locker room who understands the situation for the other side of the 4-seed, 13-seed matchup.

Ben Vander Plas lived it two years ago when he played for No. 13-seed Ohio and his Bobcats knocked off fourth-seeded UVa, 62-58, in a first-round NCAA tournament contest in Bloomington, Ind. Vander Plas had a game-high 17 points and five rebounds in the victory.

The transfer forward, who injured his right hand last week and is out for the rest of the season, said he’ll try to convey to his teammates exactly what they’re up against when they face No. 13-seed Furman on Thursday at 12:40.

“From playing at Ohio, the perspective there is it’s a one-bid league,” Vander Plas said, “and you have to win your conference tournament and that’s hard to do. So, a lot of times, you really just get one opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament, so you’re going to give it everything you’ve got and maybe even more than that.”

Vander Plas said he expects the same from the Paladins.

“You have to acknowledge that everyone in the tournament is coming to play,” he said, “but especially a team like Furman that’s coming from a one-bid league and a similar perspective. So, I think making sure we’re ready from the jump is really important.”

Hoosier hopeful

Virginia guard Armaan Franklin is excited to be playing in his first NCAA tournament this week in Orlando, Fla. He would have been happy to be playing any opponent at any site. But Franklin had to laugh when he admitted he had a team he was hoping to be matched up with – his former school, Indiana.

“Me and my friends still talk about it. We really wanted to play each other in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge,” said Franklin, who play at Indiana for two seasons before transferring to UVa before the 2021-22 season. “Trayce (Jackson-Davis) had told me there was a bracket he saw where we potentially could have played each other. Ultimately, just happy to see those guys back in the tournament, and excelling and playing good basketball. I’m always going to be a Hoosier.”

Instead, Indiana is playing Kent State as the fourth-seed in the Midwest Region, while Virginia is the four seed in the South.

PHOTOS: Virginia practice and press conference at the NCAA Tournament NCAATourney_MK06.jpg NCAATourney_MK01.jpg NCAATourney_MK02.jpg NCAATourney_MK03.jpg NCAATourney_MK04.jpg NCAATourney_MK05.jpg NCAATourney_MK07.jpg NCAATourney_MK08.jpg NCAATourney_MK09.jpg NCAATourney_MK10.jpg NCAATourney_MK11.jpg NCAATourney_MK12.jpg NCAATourney_MK13.jpg NCAATourney_MK14.jpg NCAATourney_MK15.jpg NCAATourney_MK16.jpg NCAATourney_MK17.jpg NCAATourney_MK18.jpg NCAATourney_MK105.jpg NCAATourney_MK106.jpg HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES