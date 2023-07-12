Throughout James Madison’s landmark 2022-23 sports seasons, Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne reminded folks of the university’s exhaustive, multi-year preparations for transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

A recent NCAA proposal highlights just how ready JMU was and how misguided the governing body has been in denying the Dukes bowl eligibility.

Attempting to curb the flow of overly ambitious Football Championship Subdivision schools chasing FBS status and money, the Division I Council is recommending new FBS membership guidelines centered on scholarship opportunities. Moreover, the Council suggests increasing, effective immediately, the FCS-to-FBS transition fee from $5,000 to $5 million.

That’s a 99,900% bump, for those of you scoring at home.

But the more difficult benchmarks for some aspiring FBS schools could well be the Council’s proposed scholarship minimums.

From an NCAA news release: “If adopted, all FBS schools would be required to provide 90% of the total number of allowable scholarships over a two-year rolling period across at least 16 sports, including football. Schools also would be required to offer at least 210 scholarships each year, amounting to no less than $6 million in athletics scholarships offered.”

Based on its most recent financial filing to the NCAA, for fiscal 2021-22, JMU would have zero compliance issues if this measure is approved.

Provided to The Times-Dispatch by the athletic department, the 81-page document shows 390 athletes received the equivalent of 250.23 scholarships valued at $10.3 million. None of the Dukes’ 16 teams — women’s track and cross country counts as one squad — was more than a fraction shy of NCAA scholarship maximums.

For example, women’s golf awarded 5.9 of 6.0 allowable full grants-in-aid, women’s tennis 7.5 of 8.0, field hockey 11.28 of 12, men’s tennis 4.15 of 4.5, women’s track and cross country 17.69 of 18. Sports such as softball, baseball, football, men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, women’s lacrosse and women’s soccer maxed out.

More than half of JMU’s full scholarships, 51.1% to be precise, went to women, reflective of an undergraduate student body that in 2021-22 was approximately 58% female.

The 2021-22 academic year was the Dukes’ last as members of the FCS and Colonial Athletic Association, arenas in which they thrived for decades. Upgrading to the FBS and Sun Belt Conference figured to be a chore, as it’s been for other transitioning schools.

But with invaluable alignment among Bourne, university president Jonathan Alger and JMU’s Board of Visitors, the Dukes had strolled deliberately toward the FBS, making sure their athletes and coaches had the necessary funding and infrastructure.

Sure enough, buoyed by the football team’s 8-3 season and championships in women’s basketball and volleyball, JMU finished second to South Alabama in the Sun Belt’s Bubas Cup all-sports standings. Competing in the American Athletic Conference as an affiliate because the Sun Belt doesn’t sponsor the sport, women’s lacrosse advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals.

“We validated where we thought we could be all along,” Bourne said during a spring media availability, applauding athletes, coaches and staff for making JMU “a prepared institution when its day came at the FBS level.”

The glaring void was the bowl invitation that eight football victories almost always assure.

The Dukes affirmed their worthiness of a bowl bid, plus a spot in the league championship game, with a demolition of the Coastal Carolina in the de facto Sun Belt East Division title contest. But the NCAA renders transitioning programs bowl-ineligible for two seasons, and not wanting to risk having a champion unable to compete in a bowl, Sun Belt officials consider such teams ineligible for their title game.

So in 2023, the Dukes almost certainly will be blocked from the conference championship, and their lone path to a bowl will be to win at least six games and then hope not enough teams meet that postseason standard to fill the bowls.

In such a case, a bowl would turn to JMU before any 5-7 squads.

“That’s something we don’t need to get a waiver on,” Bourne said. “It’s already a written policy for the NCAA.”

If the Council’s proposed changes to FBS membership become policy, all but ensuring schools’ readiness, then the two-year transition to full bowl eligibility becomes even more onerous and unwarranted. But no matter how the NCAA’s legislative gears grind, Bourne is confident in JMU’s outlook.

There are, he said, “good, bright days ahead for us.”

