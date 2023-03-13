Ace Baldwin was in his hotel room in Indianapolis, getting ready to play in his first NCAA tournament game as a freshman in 2021, when VCU’s coaching staff asked Baldwin and most of the team to come into the hallway.
The meeting was devastating. The Rams’ trip to the NCAA tournament was over before they had played a game because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests.
“It broke our heart,” Baldwin said. “I was really sad. The whole team, we thought we were going to make a good run. We thought we were actually going to win of course.
Seen following a win in February, VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) and the Rams are going back to the NCAA Tournament after stifling Dayton down the stretch in a 68-56 victory in the championship game of the Atlantic 10 Tournament in New York on Sunday. The Rams were given a No. 12 seed and start play Friday afternoon.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
“We love this, so we didn’t want to stop. It just hurt us.”
Several of the current Rams
— Baldwin, now a junior; redshirt sophomore Jamir Watkins; junior Josh Banks; redshirt junior Jarren McAllister and senior Arnold Henderson VI — were on that team. They intend to take advantage of another chance to play.
VCU is going back to the NCAA tournament after winning the Atlantic 10 tournament in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday. The 12th-seeded Rams (27-7) will play fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s (26-7) in the first round of the West Regional on Friday at 2 p.m. in Albany, New York.
VCU has been to 12 NCAA tournaments in the past 17 years. No NCAA berth is old hat, but this one is an opportunity the Rams, who missed out last year and played in the NIT, are not taking for granted.
Virginia Commonwealth University players pose for photographs after their NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday. VCU won 68-56.
FRANK FRANKLIN II, ASSOCIATED PRESS
“It means a lot,” Baldwin said.
'Now here we are in the NCAA tournament' VCU coach Mike Rhoades said the trip back is about appreciating the opportunity.
“They took that opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament away from us,” he said. “That’s the bummer. So now here we are in the NCAA tournament, and let’s take full advantage of everything.”
VCU was scheduled to play Oregon on a Saturday in the first round in Indianapolis in 2021. The Rams underwent several rounds of COVID-19 testing after arriving days before on Sunday night, and a positive test with a player surfaced early Thursday.
Another player’s test came back positive Saturday morning, and with the game set to tip at 9:57 p.m., the Marion County Health Department ordered another round of testing. More positives popped up within the Rams’ traveling party.
After conversations throughout the day, the health department and the NCAA’s Medical Advisory Group called Ed McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, about 3 1/2 hours before game time and informed him the Rams could not play.
VCU had not had a positive test all season.
“We were the only team in the whole NCAA tournament to not play,” Rhoades said. “Not that I wish others, but it was like 'why us?' But that’s life. You’ve heard me say it: We lost a basketball game. A lot of other people lost a lot more. We need to keep it in perspective.
“But when you identify yourself as a college basketball player and a college basketball coach, that’s your dream to play in the NCAA tournament. You’re on the 16th floor and they come up and tell you you’re done. And I had to tell the guys in the hallway, ‘We had too many positive tests. It’s considered a cluster. They’re not going to let us play tonight.’ Everyone broke down.”
'We really needed this'
Rhoades said the Rams did not really get a chance in the days afterward to deal with the feelings of what happened. Those who were not testing positive flew back. Those who were testing positive bused back to Richmond and went into quarantine at an off-campus hotel.
“We flew in that night about 3 o’clock and told the guys to go home, and I didn’t see some of them for three months,” he said. “The campus became a ghost town. We were all at home.
“I went into work the next day, and nobody’s around. Nobody was walking in the gym. You don’t hear the ball bounce.”
But on Sunday, the ball bounced right for the Rams as they stifled Dayton down the stretch in a 68-56 victory in the A-10 championship game. Baldwin and Watkins, who missed last year after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL in his knee, had big parts in that.
Both were named to the all-tournament team.
After celebrating and talking to family members who had come from nearby Trenton, New Jersey to watch, Watkins walked around the Barclays Center floor with a piece of the net sticking out of his championship hat.
“We really needed this,” he said. “It’s going to be a great experience. We’re going to have to keep the same mindset, tough and together, and just keep going through the tournament and see how far we can get.”
PHOTOS: VCU beats Saint Louis 79-67 and claims the A-10 regular-season tittle
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) and Saint Louis center Mouhamadou Cissé (35) go for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) goes up for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) goes up for two as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) grabs a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) goes up for two as VCU forward David Shriver (35) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn celebrates during Rams’ A-10 clinching victory over Saint Louis. He was among six double-figure scorers for VCU.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) makes a pass as VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) defend during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates with forward Jamir Watkins (0) after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU player hoist the A-10 trophy after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates with one of his coaches after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) blocks a Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) shot during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU player celebrates with fans after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates after dunking during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates with VCU guard Josh Banks (33) after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) goes up for two as VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two past Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU players, including Ace Baldwin (center) and Jamir Watkins (0), celebrate after beating Saint Louis at the Siegel Center to win the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship. It’s the Rams’ first A-10 regular-season title since 2018-19.
SHABAN ATHUMAN photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates with teammates after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jalen DeLoach scores 2 of his 14 points during the first half. DeLoach 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Brandon Johns Jr. (right) steals the ball from Saint Louis’ Javonte Perkins. Johns finished with 11 points, one of six VCU players to score in double figures. He also had 3 of the Rams’ 14 steals.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jayden Nunn steals the ball from Saint Louis' Larry Hughes Jr. Nunn scored 12 points.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Josh Banks (33) fouls Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) as he tries for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) gets trapped by the Saint Louis defense during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) blocks a VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) two point attempt during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) shoots as VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) defends with help from forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) waits to be introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) steals the ball from Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis center Mouhamadou Cissé (35) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) steals the ball from Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) shoots over Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford walks to his bench during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) fouls Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) as he tries to go for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) geos up for two as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch as VCU is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) loses the ball as VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
