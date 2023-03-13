Ace Baldwin was in his hotel room in Indianapolis, getting ready to play in his first NCAA tournament game as a freshman in 2021, when VCU’s coaching staff asked Baldwin and most of the team to come into the hallway.

The meeting was devastating. The Rams’ trip to the NCAA tournament was over before they had played a game because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

“It broke our heart,” Baldwin said. “I was really sad. The whole team, we thought we were going to make a good run. We thought we were actually going to win of course.

“We love this, so we didn’t want to stop. It just hurt us.”

Several of the current Rams — Baldwin, now a junior; redshirt sophomore Jamir Watkins; junior Josh Banks; redshirt junior Jarren McAllister and senior Arnold Henderson VI — were on that team. They intend to take advantage of another chance to play.

VCU is going back to the NCAA tournament after winning the Atlantic 10 tournament in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday. The 12th-seeded Rams (27-7) will play fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s (26-7) in the first round of the West Regional on Friday at 2 p.m. in Albany, New York.

VCU has been to 12 NCAA tournaments in the past 17 years. No NCAA berth is old hat, but this one is an opportunity the Rams, who missed out last year and played in the NIT, are not taking for granted.

“It means a lot,” Baldwin said.

'Now here we are in the NCAA tournament'

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said the trip back is about appreciating the opportunity.

“They took that opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament away from us,” he said. “That’s the bummer. So now here we are in the NCAA tournament, and let’s take full advantage of everything.”

VCU was scheduled to play Oregon on a Saturday in the first round in Indianapolis in 2021. The Rams underwent several rounds of COVID-19 testing after arriving days before on Sunday night, and a positive test with a player surfaced early Thursday.

Another player’s test came back positive Saturday morning, and with the game set to tip at 9:57 p.m., the Marion County Health Department ordered another round of testing. More positives popped up within the Rams’ traveling party.

After conversations throughout the day, the health department and the NCAA’s Medical Advisory Group called Ed McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, about 3 1/2 hours before game time and informed him the Rams could not play.

VCU had not had a positive test all season.

“We were the only team in the whole NCAA tournament to not play,” Rhoades said. “Not that I wish others, but it was like 'why us?' But that’s life. You’ve heard me say it: We lost a basketball game. A lot of other people lost a lot more. We need to keep it in perspective.

“But when you identify yourself as a college basketball player and a college basketball coach, that’s your dream to play in the NCAA tournament. You’re on the 16th floor and they come up and tell you you’re done. And I had to tell the guys in the hallway, ‘We had too many positive tests. It’s considered a cluster. They’re not going to let us play tonight.’ Everyone broke down.”

'We really needed this'

Rhoades said the Rams did not really get a chance in the days afterward to deal with the feelings of what happened. Those who were not testing positive flew back. Those who were testing positive bused back to Richmond and went into quarantine at an off-campus hotel.

“We flew in that night about 3 o’clock and told the guys to go home, and I didn’t see some of them for three months,” he said. “The campus became a ghost town. We were all at home.

“I went into work the next day, and nobody’s around. Nobody was walking in the gym. You don’t hear the ball bounce.”

But on Sunday, the ball bounced right for the Rams as they stifled Dayton down the stretch in a 68-56 victory in the A-10 championship game. Baldwin and Watkins, who missed last year after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL in his knee, had big parts in that.

Both were named to the all-tournament team.

After celebrating and talking to family members who had come from nearby Trenton, New Jersey to watch, Watkins walked around the Barclays Center floor with a piece of the net sticking out of his championship hat.

“We really needed this,” he said. “It’s going to be a great experience. We’re going to have to keep the same mindset, tough and together, and just keep going through the tournament and see how far we can get.”

