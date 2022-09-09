New coach Henry Frazier III encouraged by early returns at Virginia State, which hosts Bluefield State Saturday

The philosophy to coaching that guides Henry Frazier III is one that he’s held on to for more than 30 years.

It dates back to Frazier’s time as a student, and standout quarterback, at Bowie State, where he graduated from in 1993. He created it while taking a coaching class there.

It’s simple, and cuts to the point.

“It was, 'Football's a game, games should be fun. Ain't no fun losing, so you might as well win,’” Frazier said, on Thursday. “So that's been my coaching philosophy, if you will.”

Winning, at a consistent level, can come through the establishment of a standard and a culture. And Frazier has been in the process of implementing his since he was hired to coach Virginia State in May.

That process kicked into gear over the past month, through fall camp and into the beginning of the season. But it will be an extended endeavor, that Frazier estimates could take some 18 months, to show up in all phases of the program.

Still, Frazier walked away from his debut last week — a 38-19 loss at Lenoir-Rhyne — encouraged.

Now he’ll lead the Trojans into their home debut this Saturday in a new-look Rogers Stadium, eyeing a first win. VSU plays Bluefield State, in a 6 p.m. kickoff.

“We're definitely on the right track, to do some good things,” Frazier said.

Frazier replaced Reggie Barlow at VSU, who was hired to coach in the XFL in March.

And Frazier arrived with extensive head coaching experience, 14 years total. His previous head coaching job was at North Carolina Central (2011-13). He led Prairie View A&M previously, from 2004-10 — he was FCS coach of the year in 2009.

Before that, he coached his alma mater, Bowie State, from 1999-2003. Frazier was most recently director of leadership and character development at Maryland in 2021.

In exploring a move back to head coaching, Frazier liked the vision he gleaned from VSU administration.

“They want to win … and so it was something that I wanted to kind of hitch my wagon to, and be a part of,” Frazier said.

Over the summer, Frazier and Co. fortified the roster with late high school signees and transfers. Among those was Jabari Blake, out of Delaware State.

Blake beat out Jordan Davis and Meziah Scott for the starting quarterback job.

“At the end of the day, what separated Jabari was just his big arm,” Frazier said.

At Lenoir-Rhyne, Blake was 17 of 36 for 132 yards passing. He connected on a pair of touchdowns to Jalen Spratt, and was intercepted twice.

Frazier felt the defensive effort the Trojans submitted was good enough to win. They forced five turnovers — three interceptions and two recovered fumbles — and it was a two-score game heading into the fourth quarter, against a Bears team that came in ranked 22nd nationally.

Linebacker Zion Johnson, a preseason all-CIAA pick, and nickel Kymon Pope, a former Dinwiddie standout, led with six tackles apiece.

It was a rugged performance — VSU was without a true kicker or punter for most of it after Matthew Ward was hurt early. Lenoir-Rhyne pulled away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Still, Frazier saw the effort he wanted to see.

“I saw the guys play to the last whistle,” Frazier said. “And now it’s our job as coaches to get them in those situations where they can be successful week in and week out.”

On Saturday, against Bluefield State — which is in its second season since reinstating football, and which beat Johnson C. Smith 35-34 in overtime on Saturday — the Trojans will officially christen a recently completed artificial turf surface at Rogers Stadium. That was part of upgrades there that also included a new track, and locker room renovations.

Frazier said he’s looking forward to seeing how the players respond, to playing at home.

For him, what progress within the establishment of his standard would look like Saturday is, simply, a win.

It’s always been the basis of his philosophy.

“When we lost last week, I couldn’t wait to get back to work on Sunday, just to improve from week one to week two,” he said. “So I’m just looking forward to getting the chance to get that taste of losing out of our mouths and try to get a win.”