During a Friday and Saturday in November of 2012, three members of the Rocco family coached football teams in Richmond.

The University of Richmond’s Danny Rocco led the Spiders against Rhode Island. His older brother, Frank, directed Lynchburg Christian Academy at Benedictine. Their younger brother, Danny, guided The Covenant School at Trinity Episcopal School.

The family patriarch, Frank Rocco Sr., was a high school coach in numerous Pennsylvania cities for 21 years. He then worked 1982-2000 in various capacities for the Penn State program.

Danny Rocco, 63 and VMI’s first-year coach, played linebacker at Penn State and Wake Forest before beginning a coaching career in 1984. Based on family and personal history, he knows how August football camps used to go, and how they currently go.

He likes the current version, especially as a coach trying to bring along a team that’s new to him.

“This is not the old days where like when you’d go to camp, practice one, you’re teaching them how to get in a huddle,” said Rocco, who led programs at Liberty and Delaware before and after he was UR coach 2012-16.

Rocco was named VMI coach on Dec. 3. The Keydets proceeded into winter conditioning work with Rocco in charge of the program. Subsequently, 15 spring football sessions were held. Then came the early summer’s drills and skills development workouts. After a short break, the Keydets were back in Lexington for the start of preseason practice.

“You pick up where you left off,” said Rocco.

Early in August camp, for instance, the Keydets were already into substitution patterns, third-down situations, red-zone execution, and two-minute setups.

“We’re throwing a lot at them,” said Rocco. “You kind of (get) a good week under your belt and then you started to diverge into those areas. So we’re going to get there a lot quicker, which I think is going to be good for the overall development of our team.”

The Keydets have 123 players on their roster, 11 more than last year as Rocco and his staff focused on expanding a group that invariably deals with attrition for multiple reasons at a military school in this era of transfers.

Of those 123 players, 27 are from the Richmond area.

Rocco said he admires what VMI “stands for and what it produces.” He recalled his five years as Spiders coach and said, “there were more VMI stickers on cars — BMWs — driving up and down Richmond than there are any other school in the state. It’s just a strong, proud base there in that part of the state.

“The opportunity to be successful coming out of here with a degree from VMI goes a long, long way.”

Rocco emphasized the need for freshmen - many are from Richmond - to acclimate quickly.

“We’ve got these seniors that are going into their last year and a lot of them have accomplished a lot here in their timeline,” he said of a class that was part of the Keydets’ spring 2021 Southern Conference championship and a winning record in the fall of that year. VMI hadn’t posted back-to-back winning seasons since 1961-62. VMI went 1-10 last year and is picked to finish last in the SoCon.

The Keydets seniors “need these freshmen. They need them, to create depth and to create an opportunity to (rest),” said Rocco. He added that he’s looking for “the ability to actively assemble as a team. It sounds simple. But it’s not.

“United we stand.”

The Keydets open at home on Sept. 2 vs. Davidson, coached by Longwood alum Scott Abell, a former Lancers star catcher. Abell (say "able"), originally from Crozet, was Division III Washington and Lee's coach for six seasons (2012-17), and his teams went 39-24 and won three Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles before he shifted to Davidson with his triple-option offense.

Abell has led Davidson to five straight winning seasons and three straight appearances in the FCS playoffs. The Wildcats belong to the Pioneer Football League, which does not offer athletics scholarships. In the first round of the 2022 FCS playoffs, Davidson lost at Richmond 41-0 at Robins Stadium.

