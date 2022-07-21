New Kicker Ethan Vanacore-Decker took on family trade, in path that led him to Richmond

When Ethan Vanacore-Decker was a kid, he used to trek into soccer locker rooms with his father after games.

In Vanacore-Decker’s sights would be his father’s sweaty, game-worn jersey, which he would pull on. Then he’d slip into his father’s way-too-big cleats, and clunk around with all the guys in the locker room.

Other times, Vanacore-Decker tagged along for his father’s practices, and members of the team would get him involved, kicking balls his way.

“It was all good memories,” Vanacore-Decker said, reminiscing on Thursday afternoon.

His father, Ed Decker, was a pro, a member of teams including the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, the Philadelphia Freedom and the New Jersey Stallions. It was a family business of sorts — Vanacore-Decker comes from a long line of talented soccer players. His dad was a sixth-generation pro. And being around the game with him influenced Vanacore-Decker’s aspirations. He wanted to get there, too.

He did, as a pro opportunity in 2018 with Swope Park Rangers (now Sporting Kansas City II) extended the family trade to a seventh generation. The Manahawkin, N.J., native later had a banner year in 2020 with Union Omaha, when he led USL League One with six assists in a season shortened by the pandemic.

Now, after beginning the season with new League One Side Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, Vanacore-Decker is settling into a new home in Richmond.

The Kickers announced Monday that they acquired Vanacore-Decker from Northern Colorado in exchange for an international roster spot. It’s an impact midseason addition for a club already sitting near the top of the standings, with big postseason aspirations.

“Incredible talent. Lightning quick in tight areas,” said Darren Sawatzky, the Kickers’ chief sporting officer and head coach. “Never thought I would ever have a chance [to add him]. Last year we inquired, and he had already kind of committed to what he was going to do. So when the option came up we grabbed it."

Vanacore-Decker, following the trade with Hailstorm FC, is signed through next season, Sawatzky said.

Coming up in a family like his, it was either soccer or nothing, said Vanacore-Decker. Now 27, he’s been playing the sport since he was 4 years old. Within his bloodline of fellow players is a pair of National Soccer Hall of Famers in Davey Brown (forward who scored 52 goals in 38 games during the 1926-27 American Soccer League season) and Jimmy Douglas (goalkeeper who featured for the U.S. national team in the 1924 Olympics and the 1930 World Cup).

Vanacore-Decker authored his own, distinguished path as a youth player, including time in the New York Red Bulls Academy and in the U.S. national team system at the U-15 and U-20 levels.

He went on to play collegiately at Connecticut, Louisville and Rutgers, before signing with Swope Park Rangers in 2018.

Sawatzky remembers seeing him play at that point of his career, when he first took in an impression of Vanacore-Decker’s dynamism.

“He can play multiple positions,” Sawatzky said. “And he's the type of player that brings players around him into the game.”

Vanacore-Decker exploded with Union Omaha in 2020, where he was teammates with new Kickers peers in Nathan Aune and Christian Molina. He featured as a winger out wide in Omaha’s 4-4-2 formation, and it served him well.

In addition to his league-high six assists, Vanacore-Decker registered three goals for an Omaha team that advanced to a league title game that was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19. He was named second-team All-League.

“He just had a lot of service,” Aune said of Vanacore-Decker’s impact then, “really good right foot.”

Vanacore-Decker played 11 games for Omaha last year before a knee injury, a sprained MCL, cut his season short. Omaha went on to claim the league title.

With Northern Colorado this year, he scored a goal at City Stadium against the Kickers on April 10. He said he had no problems with Northern Colorado. But Sawtazky was in pursuit, and talks intensified last week.

When the deal was complete, Vanacore-Decker drove 23 hours from Colorado to Richmond — he left Saturday morning and arrived Monday morning — before he hopped into practice with the Kickers for the first time on Tuesday.

Sawtazky said Vanacore-Decker is more of a “tucked-in winger,” a player who he envisions sliding behind star forward Emiliano Terzaghi in the Kickers’ formations.

“Hopefully attacking, creating chances, scoring chances,” Vancore-Decker said. “And just doing what I know I can do and I think [Sawatzky] knows I can do.”

The second-place Kickers (7-5-4) start an extended string of road games this week, beginning with an inaugural game at Central Valley Fuego FC in Fresno, Calif., at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The club will then fly straight to North Carolina for a match at North Carolina FC next Wednesday.

Richmond will return home late Wednesday night before heading back west for a game against Northern Colorado on Aug. 2.

Sawatzky said he believes Vanacore-Decker is ready to go — he could make his debut Saturday at Fuego FC, a squad second in the league with five clean sheets.

Vanacore-Decker said Thursday he was still feeling his long drive, but that the acclimation to Richmond has been overall good. In addition to Aune and Molina, Vanacore-Decker said he’s played against the Kickers’ Dakota Barnathan (VCU) since he was about 12 years old, and was Swope Park Rangers teammates with him in 2018.

He also said his father played against Sawatzky once, when both were active.

Vanacore-Decker successfully followed in his father’s footsteps, and in the footsteps of multiple generations before that. Now the versatile talent’s aim is to contribute as much as possible in Richmond.

“I want to score, I want to assist, I want to have fun,” Vanacore-Decker said. “I hope maybe we can get in the playoffs, win a couple games and get us a championship game here at City Stadium."