New Longwood women's hoops coach: 'I know this is where I’m supposed to be'

W. Taylor Reveley IV, Longwood University’s president since 2013, on Friday spoke of institutional “momentum” and “energy” that accompanies capturing Big South Conference championships in men’s and women’s basketball, which the Lancers did this year.

Referring to the women’s accomplishment, Reveley said, “We’re all still celebrating the great, great season for the program and looking forward to everything that lies ahead."

Erika Lang-Montgomery, named Lancers women’s coach last week, heard those comments, felt their weight, and pledged to maintain the momentum of which Reveley spoke.

“That gets me excited, that gets me motivated to keep it going,” said Lang-Montgomery, a Florida assistant the last three years. “I mean, nobody wants to be the one that comes and messes it up.”

As a player at Florida, Lang-Montgomery worked basketball camps, which she enjoyed and got her thinking about the possibility of launching a coaching career. She missed half of her senior season because of injury, “and as I sat and watched the game, I saw it through a different lens, a different perspective,” said Lang-Montgomery. “I began to see why coaches were yelling at my teammates and myself. I understood a different way.”

She is 6-foot-2, and Lang-Montgomery said it may not be unusual for those at a Lancers practice to see her “swatting a shot or two to get them to go to the rim a little bit harder.”

Lang-Montgomery said her father died when she was 14, and her mother was involved in a car accident soon after.

“Basketball really was my outlet, it was the escape mechanism that I used to get away from that hurt,” she said. “And it’s kind of what has fueled my life ... I use that now as a coach to empower young women to know that you don’t have to be a victim of your circumstances."

Michelle Meadows, the Longwood director of athletics, said she sought a candidate who was a passionate educator and developer of young women and leaders, a fierce competitor, a student and teacher of basketball, a high-character individual who would be an impressive ambassador for Longwood, and a relationship-builder who would inspire the Lancers and the school community.

“We have found that and more in Erika Lang-Montgomery,” said Meadows. “She is the right person at the right time with the right qualities.”

Lang-Montgomery said there was a “vibe” she felt about Longwood after initially speaking with Meadows about the job, and that sense intensified after she visited the Farmville campus.

“Now, after meeting my team, I know this is where I’m supposed to be,” said Lang-Montgomery.

Meadows said she reached out to those in her network to ask about quality coaches who Longwood should consider. “Erika’s name came up through multiple sources,” said Meadows. “So I knew immediately I wanted to try to get on the phone with her and learn a little bit more about her and see if it might be a great fit for Longwood and for her.”

Being able to lure Lang-Montgomery from a Southeastern Conference school is “a testament to where this program is, the success that has been built over the last four years as well as what is on the horizon with (a new basketball facility being built),” said Meadows. “There’s a lot of excitement around this program and it was much more attractive to a broader base of potential coaches this time around.”

Lang-Montgomery, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., was the head coach for 10 years (2009-19) at Division II Flagler College, where her teams went 111-158 through a building process. Lang-Montgomery also worked as an assistant at Wichita State, Wisconsin, the University of Southern California, Florida State and Purdue.

“It’s always important for me to do things the right way,” she said. “And I make sure I surround myself with people who do that as well. And I think that’s what has allowed me to sustain a career in this profession.”

Lang-Montgomery fills the opening created when William & Mary graduate Rebecca Tillett departed for Saint Louis University after four years in Farmville.

Lang-Montgomery and her husband, Larry, have two sons, Jaden and Justin. “They are my heartbeats,” said Lang-Montgomery.