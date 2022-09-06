New-look offense strikes a balance for UVA in opening win over Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When he surveyed the defense before the snap, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong knew exactly where he wanted to go with the football. Running back Perris Jones saw the same thing.

On third down and 5 at the Richmond 11-yard line, the Spiders showed corner blitz and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings knew his team had the right play call in place.

Even after Jones ran a slower, wider route than he should have, and juggled the catch a bit, the result was an easy score.

“I gave him a looper over the top,” said Armstrong. “As soon as I threw it I was like, ‘Touchdown,’ and I kind of turned away. Then everyone was like, ‘He double caught it. Blah, blah, blah.’ But he got the job done.”

Jones’s ability as a receiver is one of the reasons he won the starting running back position this preseason. And it was on display Saturday as the senior running back added that touchdown reception to his 104-yard rushing day in Virginia’s 34-17 win over Richmond.

“I’m very, very comfortable catching the ball out of the backfield,” said Jones. “I like being a viable option for BA. When he throws it, he doesn’t have to worry if somebody’s going to catch it. He knows I’m going to catch it.”

As promised, Virginia’s offense under Kitchings and new head coach Tony Elliott leaned more heavily on the running game, but still gave Armstrong the chance to make plays with his arm. The Cavaliers ran it 42 times for 259 yards and threw it on 33 plays, for 246 yards.

The offensive line, the team’s biggest question mark entering the season after losing five starters from last year’s squad, proved competent in handling the FCS-level Spiders.

“I thought the guys fought,” said Kitchings. “They blitzed us more than we expected. We allowed one sack. There were some hits on Brennan. I know there’s going to be improvement and I was pleased it the group as a whole. That group's starting to gel.”

Armstrong finished 21 for 33 for 244 yards with two touchdowns – a 56-yard score to Lavel Davis Jr. to open Virginia’s scoring and the 11-yard toss to Jones to cap it. He also ran for 105 yards, highlighted by a 64-yard scoring run early in the second quarter.

“This is my first time really getting the flow of the game with our offense, with the run-pass concept, the balance we’re trying to create,” said Armstrong. “There’s a lot to work on. I think I missed a few things with some of our stuff, I didn’t take what they gave me and I was trying to take more shots. For me, it’s just playing within the offense.”

Despite much talk in the preseason about playing more pro-style offense, having Armstrong under center and relying more on play-action passes, UVA ran 67 of its 75 plays from the shotgun.

Most of Armstrong’s passes went toward the likely targets. Of his 33 throws, 27 went to either Dontayvion Wicks, Davis Jr. Keytaon Thompson or Billy Kemp IV. Wicks was targeted a game-high 12 times, more than twice anyone else on Virginia’s offense.

“That was part of the game plan, the focus on him to start us off with that,” said Kitchings. “We just have to keep going.”

Elliott had hoped to get more receivers involved in Saturday’s game, but with UVA unable to pull away from Richmond, he didn't get the chance. Going forward, Elliott and Kitchings are hoping to get contributions from speedy junior Demick Starling and Wisconsin transfer Devin Chandler.

Saturday, Kitchings’s offense found interesting ways to get the ball to Kemp, the diminutive former Highland Springs High School star. His first catch came after went in motion and took a short flip forward from Armstrong that he took for 10 yards. His second catch came off a play-action, misdirection pass that Armstrong threw back to Kemp for 7.

While there was plenty to be encouraged by in the opening win, finding success running the ball against an FCS opponent doesn't necessarily portend balance all year.

Last season, UVA ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-0 win over William & Mary, but ended up rushing for less than that in nine of the remaining 11 contests, including finishing under 100 yards six times.

It threw on 62% of its plays last season.

Next up, the offense will face a stiffer test when it plays at Illinois on Saturday. The Illini (1-1) held Wyoming to six points in a season-opening win and gave up 23 to Indiana in this weekend’s loss.