New-look offense taking shape for VCU women's basketball

Taya Robinson is now doing her scoring halfway across the world from her hometown of Richmond, and VCU.

"Taya took her 28 points to her first opening game with her pro team in Greece,” Rams coach Beth O’Boyle joked Tuesday, referencing the 28 points Robinson dropped earlier this month in her professional debut, with Panathlitikos SF Sykeon in Greece’s top league.

Robinson, who starred at Huguenot before she became a five-year starter at VCU, was the Rams’ leading scorer each of the last two seasons. And she was the program’s second-leading scorer in each of the three seasons before that.

Now, with Robinson gone, VCU is revamping how it operates on offense heading into what will be O’Boyle’s ninth season at the helm.

It’s a scheme that’s more balanced, O’Boyle said, patterned by the skill sets of the experienced pieces the Rams did return.

“I think you'll see a little bit different approach from us, where the ball is moving a little bit more and we're playing off of different angles and things like that, for a variety of players this year,” O’Boyle said. “And not so much as the ball being in Taya's hands."

With Robinson — and also Tera Reed, who led the Rams in scoring each season from 2017-20 and transferred to USC in 2021 — the Rams played mostly within a motion offense that created opportunities through the systematic use of ball screens.

VCU won’t ditch that completely, but will now rely on it less heavily. Instead, the system the Rams are implementing will allow for more of a score-by-committee approach — to, for example, take advantage of the ability of 6-3 senior Chloe Bloom in the paint or the 3-point shooting acumen of point guard Sarah Te-Biasu.

Te-Biasu, now a junior, is VCU’s leading returner scorer at 12.7 points per game, and her 39% mark beyond the arc was fourth in the Atlantic 10 last season.

“Just trying to get some different looks and different cutting actions to maybe get the ball in different places for Chloe in the paint, and increase the pace a little bit more with our ability to press and defend full court,” O’Boyle said. “You'll see that a little bit more from us, too."

The Rams’ A-10 tournament title in 2021, a program first, also coincided with their best finish in the league in terms of points per game under O’Boyle. VCU finished fifth in the A-10 at 63.9 points per game that year. That was also tied for the best offensive output of any VCU season in O’Boyle’s tenure — the Rams also averaged 63.9 points in 2015-16, but ranked sixth in the league in that category then.

VCU finished ninth in the A-10 in scoring last season (60.7 points per game), despite Robinson ranking fifth in the league individually at 16.6 points per game. And the Rams were 11th in a 14-team A-10 in 2019-20 at 59.1 points per game, though Reed was seventh individually at 15.2 points per game.

So a balanced approach this year could lead to higher-octane overall output.

“The new offense has been great,” Bloom said Tuesday. “It's been different because a lot of us, we're touching the ball. It's very fast paced, there's a lot of stuff going on. We've been trying to find a lot of connection through that.”

VCU, which has gone a combined 45-16 in regular-season league play over the past four years, was picked to finish fifth in the A-10 preseason poll released Tuesday, in conjunction with a virtual league media day. Te-Biasu was a preseason all-conference first team pick.

If the Rams, who advanced to the A-10 tournament semifinals for a fourth straight year last season, are to put themselves in position for a shot at a second A-10 tournament title this year, it will come in part through a higher rate of production on offense.

And that’s what they’re working to create, on the back of a new-look system.

“Lately we've been starting to get the hang of it and we're starting to become really connected,” Bloom said, of the new offense. “So I think that'll become a really great strength of ours. Just sharing the ball, and everyone's individual assets can all combine and, hopefully, we'll be one whole cohesive unit."