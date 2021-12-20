New UVA football coach Tony Elliott to earn $4.1 million in first season with Cavaliers

Elliott’s deal also includes a number of perks, including two cars provide by the Virginia Athletic Fund, a country club membership, a suite plus 10 season tickets for football games and eight season tickets for men’s basketball games.

The offer sheet does not address any commitment from UVA to increase the salary pool for Elliott’s coaching staff, nor does it guarantee any timeline for facility enhancements, two areas where UVA lags behind its ACC peers.

The topic of facilities came up during Elliott’s interviews with athletic director Carla Williams, and both of them addressed that during the introductory press conference.

“My staff tells me that I'm brutally honest, and I was with Tony about the facilities,” said Williams. “We know they're important. We are going to have the facility here soon. But there's a lot that goes into building a championship program, a championship culture, and I'm looking forward to getting started on that.”

Elliott said his focus is on building his team and program, work he believes can be done before ground is broken on any new facility.

“I want to be able to have the culture established before we walk into the new facility,” said Elliott. “Because bricks and mortar is nice and the young people want to see bricks and mortar, but we all know that's not what makes a home. It's people inside, so we've got to establish that first.”