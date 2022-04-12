New VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson wants to 'get creative in the transfer portal'

Pick an era, any era. Each has been challenging for coaches at VMI, where the school’s military component makes attracting and retaining quality players hazardous to one’s job security.

Now, welcome to the transfer-portal/graduate-transfer era, Andrew Wilson, named Monday as the VMI basketball coach.

He’s enthusiastically accepting the dare – “an honor and a privilege,” he said Tuesday - knowing that the transfer portal has essentially run only one way at VMI (outgoing), and that the school has no graduate school to enroll grad transfers.

“In talking about the challenge of this job, there’s been 28 head coaches in the history of this program, and only four of them have had a .500 or better record,” said Wilson, 39, an Atlanta-area native and former Florida State captain who comes from the James Madison staff. “And so I recognize the challenges that are here.”

He acknowledged how the player-procurement process in Division I basketball has dramatically evolved over the last few years with the proliferation of transfers, graduates and undergraduates, in response to loosened NCAA regulations. Traditional recruiting of high-school prospects will continue to be important at VMI, according to Wilson.

And this booming transfer business may not doom the Keydets, he added.

“I think we can get creative in the transfer portal in a way that it can benefit and help our program,” said Wilson. “One of those ways is targeting Division II transfers, who are looking for the opportunity to come and play at the Division I level. There’s a lot of those players right now in the transfer portal and myself and my staff, we plan to recruit all those kids.

“Although the transfer portal can hurt your team, I think it can also help if you use it in the right way.”

Wilson, who succeeds Dan Earl (shifted to Southern Conference rival Chattanooga), had never set foot on VMI grounds before he interviewed for the job. Wilson has no background at a military school as a student or coach. Yet Jim Miller, the VMI interim athletic director, said he quickly saw Wilson as the right fit because of his passion and understanding of the previously noted challenges associated with VMI.

“He is excited about this opportunity, his first head-coaching opportunity, and he brings with him enthusiasm beyond measurement to get it done here at VMI,” said Miller, the former University of Richmond athletic director who hired Chris Mooney for the Spiders in 2005.

As far as that transfer portal … “Retention is always an issue we’ve been aggressively attacking here,” Miller said. “But with the transfer portal, transferring has become glorified.

"We’ve been talking about ways to not just throw up our hands and give up on that. We’re looking for ways to make the portal system something we can work with and be successful with.

“Hopefully it can be a positive for VMI, but right now, it’s something we’re having to address just like every other mid-major school in Division I.”

Wilson said he intends to play aggressive half-court defense that protects the lane, and uptempo offense that involves on-court freedom for Keydets. He views Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, for whom Wilson played, and Mark Byington, the JMU coach for whom Wilson worked at JMU and Georgia Southern, as mentors.

“I had always heard great things about VMI. I knew it was a special place, and I knew everything that it stood for,” said Wilson. “I think there’s a real opportunity to build something really special here. I truly, truly believe that. I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t believe that.

“So I could not be more excited to be here.”