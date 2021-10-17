Newcomers make their introduction for new-look UVA at basketball scrimmage

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Before Sunday’s annual Blue-White basketball scrimmage tipped off, Virginia coach Tony Bennett had his players pass a microphone and introduce each other to the crowd of a few thousand fans at John Paul Jones Arena.

The player said their names and where they are from. But the real introduction, and the reason anybody gave up a Sunday afternoon in the fall, came when play started.

UVA showed signs of what type of offensive team it will be this season, one less likely to settle for jump shots, one that can attack the rim off the dribble with sophomore guard Reece Beekman and Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin, and one that can score in the low post with sophomore Kadin Shedrick and East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner.

“This is our squad this year,” Bennett told the crowd when the 30-minute scrimmage concluded. “We've got work to do but we're going to play hard.”

The 6-foot-6, 246-pound Gardner, a three-year starter at ECU, led the way with 18 points Sunday. Beekman, the hero of last year’s last second win over Syracuse in the ACC tournament, followed with 17.

Shedrick, in line for his first significant action as a Cavalier after redshirting two years ago and missing time with an undisclosed illness last season, scored 14.