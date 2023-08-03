CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As he scoured video of possible transfer wide receivers this offseason, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye searched for one primary attribute.

“The best thing receivers can have is, you don’t have to throw it right in stride or right in their numbers for them to catch it,” said Maye, the ACC’s preseason player of the year. “If they’ve got a catch radius? How natural they look?”

For Mitch Griffis, who is tasked with replacing Sam Hartman as Wake Forest‘s quarterback, a receiver’s top trait needs to be dependability when it comes to knowing the offense.

“Just a guy that I know is going to be in the right spot,” Griffis said. “I’d rather have a kid run a 5-flat 40 (the 40-yard dash in 5 seconds), but is going to run the right route, run good routes, be in the right spots, than have a kid who runs a 4.2 and I have no idea what he’s going to do.”

Around the ACC, quarterbacks have a list of attributes they look for in the players they’ll be targeting on game days. And this offseason, a number of teams had to remake their receiving corps after the league saw five wide receivers taken in the NFL draft and others get undrafted free agent deals.

Boston College’s Zay Flowers led that group, becoming the first ACC wide receiver selected in the first round since Clemson’s Mike Williams went No. 7 overall to the Chargers in 2017.

North Carolina’s Josh Downs (third round) and Antoine Green (seventh), Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks (fifth) and Wake Forest’s AT Perry (sixth) also heard their names called by NFL teams.

In addition, Louisville’s Tyler Hudson, Florida State’s Ontaria Wilson, Pittsburgh’s Jared Wayne and Virginia’s Keytaon Thompson turned pro, while Virginia Tech’s Kaleb Smith (Notre Dame) and UVa’s Billy Kemp IV (Nebraska) transferred out of the league. (Smith retired from football during the spring.)

That left the position’s star power depleted – but not eliminated – going into the 2023 season.

Florida State’s Johnny Wilson is an emerging star and Wake Forest’s Jahmal Banks, Duke’s Jalon Calhoun and Syracuse’s Oronde Gadsden were productive pass catchers a year ago. (The Orange technically list Gadsden as a tight end.)

Wilson, Calhoun and North Carolina’s Tez Walker, a transfer from Kent State, were named preseason All-ACC wide receivers on Wednesday. Gadsden was the pick at tight end.

Despite losing Perry, the Demon Deacons boast the conference’s best returning group of receivers, with Donovan Greene and Taylor Morin joining with Banks, giving Griffis a more-than-capable cast of targets.

Individually, Wilson could be the league’s biggest star at the receiver position. At 6-foot-7, with speed and jumping ability, Wilson caught 42 passes for 897 yards and five touchdowns last season, ranking second in the league averaging 20.9 yards per reception.

“It’s kind of like a cheat code. It’s like a created player on Madden,” Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis said. “I’m so glad he’s on my team. It makes my job a lot easier.”

The Seminoles, picked to finish second in the conference behind Clemson, also added Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman, one of the top available players in the transfer portal.

At Duke, Calhoun will be starting for the Blue Devils for the fifth season. In 48 career games, he has 203 receptions for 2,360 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 2022 season was his most productive yet.

“His value is he can get open consistently,” said second-year Duke coach Mike Elko. “When the game is on the line or we’ve got to make critical throws in the pass game, it’s nice to have a guy who has so much experience going against the best in the ACC and finding ways to get open and make catches. So he is a guy that we rely on heavily.”

At Virginia Tech, the Hokies have transformed a roster that was saddled with a dearth of playmakers last season. They added a trio of transfer wide receivers, led by Old Dominion transfer Ali Jennings, the former Highland Springs High School star.

Jennings, Jaylin Lane (Middle Tennessee State) and Da’Quan Felton (Norfolk State) figure to headline a group that also includes returners Da’Wain Lofton, Stephen Gosnell and Tucker Holloway.

“We had to go out and get some explosive playmakers, and we did that,” said second-year Tech coach Brent Pry. “Three guys in that wide receiver room, with Ali being one of them, a tailback. We just did some things that were necessary to allow us to have a better opportunity to create big plays.”

For Virginia, the Cavaliers must completely rebuild their receiver group. In addition to Wicks, Thompson and Kemp IV, UVa lost Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, two of the three victims of November’s on-campus shooting, which also claimed the life of linebacker D’Sean Perry and seriously injured running back Mike Hollins.

Davis Jr. led the ACC with 23.2 yards per catch, and Thompson led the team in receptions (53) and yards (579).

Virginia will look to Malachi Fields, who missed most of last season with an injury; J.R. Wilson; Jaden Gibson; and Demick Starling as returners. It bolstered its room by adding Northwestern transfer Malik Washington.

“That was a group that obviously has a lot of question marks on it with the departures of some of the guys who left here,” said UVa offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. “We know we have to build more depth there.”

UVa running back Mike Hollins (7) dives toward the end zone during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Hollins suffered a gunshot would during a shooting that took the lives of three students in November. UVa's Olasunkonmi Agunloye (19) yells as he and his teammates take the field before the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa quarterback Tony Muskett (11) makes a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa wide receiver Demick Starling (6) catches the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. After scoring a touchdown, UVa running back Mike Hollins (7) places the ball on D'Sean Perry's name during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to make a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa football players take a moment of silence during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium in memory of the three students who were killed in November. UVa head football coach Tony Elliott, right, and players take a moment of silence during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium in memory of three students who were killed in November. Virginia running back Perris Jones (2) tries to break a tackle during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Virginia running back Cody Brown (0) drives with the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium.   