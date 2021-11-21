Nick Kern an ‘outlier’ for VCU, earning more playing time

"He's not afraid. He's not afraid,” Rhoades said of Kern. “He's not afraid to make a mistake. No matter what happened on the last play, he's ready to compete on the next play.

That demeanor has been apparent from Kern so far, his high motor fitting right in for the Rams.

For instance, on Saturday, with VCU down 38-33 with 13 minutes to play, Kern received the ball on the left wing and slashed right by Smith, beating him to the rim for a lay-in.

Then he squared up and got right in Smith’s face, to guard Smith’s inbounds pass. On the opposite end in that possession, Kern was effective at keeping Smith in front of him, forcing a tough floater attempt that was off the mark.

“He's not sensitive to his own success or lack of success,” Rhoades said. “He just plays the next play.”

Kern was still guarding Smith late in the game, on the Mocs’ final possession, when Smith hit a game-winning fadeaway jumper. But it was a tough 2-point attempt, which Rhoades said the Rams wanted.

It was a case of a more experienced player, with a 15-pound advantage on Kern, being able to drive for position and connect. Smith finished with 20 points.