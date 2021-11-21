Nick Kern an ‘outlier’ for VCU, earning more playing time

He’s someone Mikeal Brown-Jones considers to be one of VCU’s “outliers.”
“He's one of our dogs,” Brown-Jones said after Saturday’s game against Chattanooga. “He just loves playing defense.”
The teammate he was referring to is Nick Kern, and the answer came in response to a question on positive points the Rams could take out of what was a 56-54 loss to the Mocs.
Kern, one of the Rams’ freshmen, has impressed with his energy early for VCU. He played limited minutes, just under five apiece, in the Rams’ opening games against Saint Peter’s and Wagner.
But he contributed to a strong team defensive effort in limiting Vanderbilt star Scotty Pippen Jr. in a win there last Wednesday, while scoring a season-high 8 points in 12 and a half minutes.
Coach Mike Rhoades said after Kern’s performance at Vanderbilt that the 6-6, 190-pound wing from St. Louis would continue to play a lot of minutes for the Rams moving forward, and that trend held true Saturday versus Chattanooga.
Kern played a season-high 18 and a half minutes against the Mocs. He drew another tough assignment, guarding Chattanooga standout Malachi Smith. And he went 2 of 2 from the field.
"He's not afraid. He's not afraid,” Rhoades said of Kern. “He's not afraid to make a mistake. No matter what happened on the last play, he's ready to compete on the next play.
That demeanor has been apparent from Kern so far, his high motor fitting right in for the Rams.
For instance, on Saturday, with VCU down 38-33 with 13 minutes to play, Kern received the ball on the left wing and slashed right by Smith, beating him to the rim for a lay-in.
Then he squared up and got right in Smith’s face, to guard Smith’s inbounds pass. On the opposite end in that possession, Kern was effective at keeping Smith in front of him, forcing a tough floater attempt that was off the mark.
“He's not sensitive to his own success or lack of success,” Rhoades said. “He just plays the next play.”
Kern was still guarding Smith late in the game, on the Mocs’ final possession, when Smith hit a game-winning fadeaway jumper. But it was a tough 2-point attempt, which Rhoades said the Rams wanted.
It was a case of a more experienced player, with a 15-pound advantage on Kern, being able to drive for position and connect. Smith finished with 20 points.
"Even though the game-winning bucket was scored on [Kern], he's going to come back even stronger than that,” VCU's Vince Williams said. “So we're really not worried about it.”
But Kern is on the right path, Rhoades said. And it could continue to lead to significant minutes moving forward.
“For a freshman, he's guarding some really good players at a high level,” Rhoades said. “And he's giving us offense now. And that's why he's going to play a lot."
