Nick Kidwell, one of state's best offensive linemen, is now elder statesman of JMU's unit up front

As Nick Kidwell waited his turn at James Madison, he had an array of examples to learn from — players who became models for his own game.

Raymond Gillespie, Zaire Bethea, Jahee Jackson, Liam Fornadel — all were stalwarts of JMU offensive lines in years past.

“I’ve always had the chance to look up to those guys,” Kidwell said. “I studied how they played.”

Kidwell, meanwhile, after redshirting as a freshman in 2018 contributed mostly on special teams in 2019. Then came the pandemic, which wiped out the fall 2020 FCS season.

But, in the spring 2021 season that followed, Kidwell finally got his chance. He nabbed a starting spot on the offensive line for the first time, a distinction he hasn’t let go of.

The 6-5, 314-pound right tackle from Knoxville, Md., backed up the spring with a breakout fall last year, when he was first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association and a Touchdown Club of Richmond offensive lineman of the year.

Kidwell has grown into a talent teammate Tony Thurston classified as perhaps “one of the strongest football players I've ever seen.” And, after waiting for his opportunity, it’s Kidwell who’s now the elder statesman of the offensive line, a fifth-year junior leader amongst an overall strong group of returns up front — making up a unit that will be crucial to the Dukes’ fortunes in their first year as part of the FBS Sun Belt Conference this fall.

“He's just a high-motor guy. He's always getting after somebody,” said Thurston, a JMU nose guard. “And he's so strong. He's just, all around, a great offensive lineman."

A geographic connection helped bring Kidwell to JMU out of Boonsboro High in Boonsboro, Md., over a formidable group of other suitors. Former JMU assistant coach John Bowers (2014-16) was the link — Bowers was a standout quarterback for Williamsport High, which is a Boonsboro rival.

And Bowers knows Clayton Anders, who was Kidwell’s coach at Boonsboro, very well. Kidwell, in turn, chose JMU out of a list that also included Richmond, Liberty, Maryland and Villanova.

As a young Duke, Kidwell would take elements from the games of players like Gillespie, Bethea, Jackson and Fornadel and try them out himself. He impressed enough to earn the starting right guard job heading into the spring-semester season last year.

That was even after suffering a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his knee, just two weeks before JMU’s February opener — an injury that he played through. And, during the year, Kidwell switched from right guard to right tackle, in the aftermath of injury elsewhere.

Kidwell, with the move to the outside, had to get used to playing in space. But he felt the experience in the spring put him in a good spot heading into his big fall.

Where the already strong run blocker felt he took a leap last fall was in pass protection, both in his use of his feet and his hands. He helped an offense piloted by quarterback Cole Johnson rank third in the country in completion percentage (67.6%).

Off the field, Kidwell and Thurston are roommates, and have been since they were freshmen. They provide each other opposing perspectives, offensive lineman versus defensive lineman.

After each game, Kidwell and Thurston sit down in their living room, put on the tape and critique each other.

"Not only is he one of those guys that is just high motor, always going after it. But he's also very knowledgeable,” Thurston said of Kidwell. “Like, he studies film day in and day out.”

Heading into this fall, the line next to Kidwell is shaping up to include redshirt sophomore Tyler Stephens at left tackle, redshirt sophomore Tyshawn Wyatt (Henrico) at left guard, redshirt sophomore Tanner Morris at center and redshirt sophomore Cole Potts at right guard. It’s a group with a combined 65 career starts, led by Kidwell’s 22.

They’ll be blocking for a new starting quarterback — Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III are competing for that job. But a bevy of experienced backs will key the run game, led by Percy Agyei-Obese and Latrele Palmer.

“Right now we’re starting to hit our stride, we’re becoming a lot more comfortable with one another,” Kidwell said of the offense. “And I feel like that just helps with our communication skills. ... It starts with the quarterback, then the center. And then it works its way out to the tackles. So I feel like we're really starting to improve on that.”

From an individual standpoint, Kidwell’s main aim this fall is to be a leader. While the individual accolades he’s begun to receive are nice, he said, there’s much bigger aspirations than that.

It's his turn now, and he’s working to make the most of it.

“I would rather be 11-0 and win [no accolades],” Kidwell said. “I care about the team, and that’s about it.

“I want to win.”