NIL disparities loom over ACC media days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman were being recruited to play college football, there was no opportunity — within the rules — to be enticed with name, image and likeness money, no collectives offering dollars to prospects.

And, for most of their college careers, that money wasn’t available. Now it is, but neither player laments what might have been. Quite the opposite.

“I’m kind of glad I’m out of it,” said Hartman on Wednesday, during the ACC’s annual media days event in Charlotte. “As a 17-, 18-year-old, it would be hard to turn down that much money at a school. But it comes with expectations. You think about a kid who’s 17 or 18, has never played a snap, and has a million dollars, he better make every throw or the quarterbacks (behind) him, the o-line that’s protecting him or going to be not very happy.”

Similarly, Shrader — who started his career at Mississippi State before transferring to Syracuse before last season — wonders what kind of impact NIL money going to incoming freshman might have on those players.

“These next two years, you’re going to see how it really affects the game,” said Shrader. “Are guys getting content and lazy who got paid all this money and just don’t have the maturity to deal with that yet?”

When the Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the NCAA could not limit college athletes ability to earn compensation, the NCAA responded by allowing NIL deals. The concept was promoted as, players leveraging their status as successful college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. But what’s developed in the months since has been a perversion of that intention. Collectives now raise money and pay them out to benefit programs, sometimes to current players, sometimes to stars, and sometimes to recruits.

“What it was intended to be and what it’s become are two completely different things,” said Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson, the former Richmond coach. “It was supposed to be a way that players could capitalize on their market value. It wasn’t supposed to be pay for play. It wasn’t supposed to be a recruiting inducement. And that’s exactly what it’s become.”

During his address to the media, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips acknowledged the current NIL landscape is untenable. Regulations differ from state to state and from institution to institution, creating a playing field that isn’t level.

It’s something the league’s coaches have made clear they want addressed.

“They’re really concerned about it,” Phillips said after his speech, speaking with a small cluster of reporters. “The coaches are all for it. We’ve got administrators who are all for it. It makes sense. These are young people who should be able to benefit off their talents, but the inequities there are just so great. … It’s been a difficult position for our coaches to be in.”

The answer, Phillips said, lies in Washington, D.C. Phillips hopes that Congress will step in to regulate NIL for college athletes, sparing the NCAA the pitfalls of navigating “the legal piece of it.”

But Phillips knows that the issue isn’t at — or near — the top of Congress’s current agenda.

For now, college coaches will just have to wade through the uncertainty. That includes the potential locker room divisions that could come out of some players earning NIL deals and others not.

It’s an issue many ACC coaches, including North Carolina’s Mack Brown, have been thinking about how to tackle. But Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that potential differentials in NIL dollars is not much different than differences in playing time, from a team cohesion standpoint.

“I’ve always had to manage a team where some guys played more than others,” said Swinney. “Some guys played 50 snaps, some guys played 5. I’ve always had to kind of manage chemistry.”

Like professional locker rooms, where no two athletes’ contracts and compensation are exactly the same, the players will ultimately have to find ways to prevent NIL from distracting from their team chemistry. At Florida State, quarterback Jordan Travis said that can start with being open about what deals are out there and sharing information.

“Anything I get, I try to help my teammates,” said Travis. “Whatever I hear of, I try to pass along to my guys so they can be taken care of, too.”

At Syracuse, Shrader said his message to teammates when it comes to NIL is the same as it is with any off-the-field issue.

“Just don’t let it take away from the football,” he said.