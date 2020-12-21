17 UVA seniors, including Joey Blount, opt to return for an extra football season

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When the NCAA said this football season, so dramatically impacted by COVID-19, would not count against players eligibility, it immediately raised the question of which seniors might opt to come back and replay their final season.
Monday night, Virginia said 17 of its fourth- and fifth-year seniors would, led by safety Joey Blount and wide receiver/quarterback Keytaon Thompson.
The group joining them includes returning starters Chris Glaser, Ryan Nelson, Olusegun Oluwatimi and Ryan Swoboda on the offensive line, Adeeb Atariwa and Mandy Alonso on the defensive line, and Nick Grant and Devante Cross at cornerback.
“Due to my injury, I felt like I had more to give to this team and my brothers," Blount said in a statement released by the school. "I think that we have an opportunity to be one of the best teams in ACC if we stay consistent and healthy.”
Thompson transferred to UVA from Mississippi State with hopes of winning the team's starting quarterback position. But after a shoulder injury took him out of that competition in the preseason, he became an invaluable do-it-all weapon, lining up behind center and at receiver.
In addition, outside linebacker Elliott Brown, who saw increased action after a season-ending ankle injury to Charles Snowden, and wide receiver Rashaun Henry, a St. Francis transfer who became a contributor as the season wore on.
Notable in their absence from the list? Linebacker Zane Zandier, wide receiver Terrell Jana, safety Brenton Nelson and offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer. It is unclear if this was a final, complete list of seniors returning or if discussions were ongoing with those players.
UVA went 5-5 this season, winning four straight before losing to rival Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale, 33-15. The Cavaliers opted not to play in a bowl this season, citing the strenuous year of following COVID protocols.
Virginia's defensive line figured to be problem position after sophomore defensive end Jowon Briggs decided to transfer to his hometown school, Cincinnati.
But the return of Alonso, who has played in 44 career games for the Cavaliers, and Atariwa, a graduate transfer from JMU who moved into the starting lineup midway through this year, helps strengthen that position mightily.
In the defensive backfield, Blount, Cross and Grant all went into the season as starters. Blount was limited to just five games due to an injury.
"Whatever the future has for me will always be for me," said Grant, in the statement. "I believe that I have not finished with what I have started here, and I am proud to announce that I am coming back for another season.”
Reserve defensive backs Heskin Smith and Darnell Pratt have both announced on Twitter their intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The Cavaliers are still awaiting a decision from outside linebacker Noah Taylor or whether he'll return or follow Snowden and turn pro.
Nelson said part of his decision was a desire to play in front of the college fans again. Attendance at UVA games this season was limited to family of players and staff due to the virus.
“I’m coming back because I didn’t want my senior year to end like last year," said Nelson in the statement. "Also, I miss the football environment with all the fans, the noise and the atmosphere at the games. I’m hoping to have that next season.”