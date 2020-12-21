17 UVA seniors, including Joey Blount, opt to return for an extra football season

Notable in their absence from the list? Linebacker Zane Zandier, wide receiver Terrell Jana, safety Brenton Nelson and offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer. It is unclear if this was a final, complete list of seniors returning or if discussions were ongoing with those players.

UVA went 5-5 this season, winning four straight before losing to rival Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale, 33-15. The Cavaliers opted not to play in a bowl this season, citing the strenuous year of following COVID protocols.

Virginia's defensive line figured to be problem position after sophomore defensive end Jowon Briggs decided to transfer to his hometown school, Cincinnati.

But the return of Alonso, who has played in 44 career games for the Cavaliers, and Atariwa, a graduate transfer from JMU who moved into the starting lineup midway through this year, helps strengthen that position mightily.

In the defensive backfield, Blount, Cross and Grant all went into the season as starters. Blount was limited to just five games due to an injury.

"Whatever the future has for me will always be for me," said Grant, in the statement. "I believe that I have not finished with what I have started here, and I am proud to announce that I am coming back for another season.”