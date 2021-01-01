No. 1 Alabama rolls past Notre Dame 31-14 in Rose Bowl

“I actually try to teach him not to do it, and it didn’t work,” Saban said, laughing. “Anyway, for a big guy, it’s pretty amazing that he can do that.”

Jones, who completed 25 of 30 passes for 297 yards, threw a 12-yard TD pass to tight end Jahleel Billingsley on the next play.

That touchdown came between drives when Smith, who has 16 touchdown catches in his past seven games, turned short passes into scores of 26 and 34 yards. Smith finished with seven catches for 130 yards, added a nifty toe-tapping 7-yarder in the front corner of the end zone right on the pylon in the middle of the third quarter.

CFP officials moved the Rose Bowl to Texas because of COVID-19 restrictions in California that would have kept family — or any fans — from attending the game at its normal home in Pasadena.

It was another thud of a finish for the Fighting Irish (10-2), which won all 10 regular-season games but lost its two postseason affairs -- 34-10 to Clemson in the ACC title game and Friday to Alabama.

“Today was about making the plays. They made them on the perimeter. Their skill players showed up today as they have all year,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “We battled. I thought we did some of the things that we wanted to today but we simply didn’t make enough plays.”