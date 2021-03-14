No. 1 R-MC muffles No. 2 Trine 69-55 in Division III showdown

Randolph-Macon ’s defense, as it has done all season, handled business Sunday. The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 1 in Division III by D3hoops.com, held Trine, the No. 2 team, to 26 points fewer than its average in a 69-55 victory at Crenshaw Gym.

R-MC opponents were averaging 58 points. Trine, which traveled from Angola, Ind., was averaging 81 points. The Yellow Jackets were led by 6-foot-5 sophomore Miles Mallory, who scored 16 to go with 6 rebounds. Senior guard Buzz Anthony scored 15 and had 5 assists for R-MC (12-0), the ODAC champion.

This game was arranged by the teams in the absence of a Division III tournament, which will not be held because an insufficient number of teams that played in this pandemic season. Trine (17-1) was led by guard Nick Bowman, who was averaging 22 points and scored 15.