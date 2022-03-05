No. 1 Randolph-Macon uses second half rally to advance into Sweet 16 in NCAA tournament

When the Babson College Beavers hit a triple as time expired in the first half to draw within four points at 36-32, Randolph-Macon College fans knew there was an ace up the sleeve of the Yellow Jackets.

All season long, the number one ranked team in NCAA Division III has been a second half squad, capable of making the adjustments necessary to win. Saturday night at Crenshaw Gymnasium, they held Babson to just nineteen second half points for a 67-51 victory to advance to the Round of Sixteen in the Division III Championship.

“People think it’s easy when looking at the final score. It was anything but easy,” noted Randolph-Macon head coach Josh Merkel. “There was a stretch there where we had to figure things out. They held us to 67.”

The game unfolded as a battle of wills in the first half, with Randolph-Macon playing like a team worthy of its season-long ranking after intermission. Four-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of The Year Buzz Anthony was held to two points, and two fouls, by a Babson defense which used its height and length to successfully disrupt the Yellow Jackets’ outside shooting attack.

So, on a night where Randolph-Macon made just four of 24 three point tries, they began to pound the paint. That’s where junior Josh Talbert shined, going 10 of 12 from the floor en route to a 25-point performance.

Tied at 29 with under two minutes left, Talbert nailed his only three-pointer of the game, then, twenty seconds later, slamming home a dunk after an Anthony steal at midcourt. Miles Mallory, who registered his fifteenth double-double of the season with fifteen points and ten rebounds, scored off the glass with 38 seconds left, setting up the wild closing sequence for Babson, capped by Kieran Dorney’s three-point prayer being answered.

The Yellow Jackets held the Beavers to just four points in the first eight and a half minutes of the second half, as their offense found answers to Babson’s defense, continuing to pound down low. Babson (19-8) never drew closer than nine points in the final fifteen minutes.

“They did a good job taking us out of some things”, noted Babson head coach Stephen Brennan. “I thought the first eight minutes of the second half, they got a gap on us that we weren’t able to overcome.”

Mitchell Kirsch led the Beavers with thirteen points, while Nate Amado had a double-double with twelve points and a game-high thirteen rebounds.

With the win, Randolph-Macon set a program record for most wins in a season with 29, breaking the former mark set by three different teams, the latest in 2019-20.

That was the Yellow Jacket squad, which included eight members of this year’s team, that was preparing to host Yeshiva on March 13, 2020. The day before the game, as the coronavirus pandemic seized the world, the tournament was canceled.

Finally with the opportunity to do what no Yellow Jacket team has done before, win a national championship, Randolph-Macon next prepares for the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, who advanced with wins over Emerson and Nazareth, averaging 82 points per game in the two victories.

It will be another test for Talbert and a defense that held Babson to their lowest point total of the season.