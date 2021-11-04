No. 1 UVA a confident postseason team as it faces Clemson in ACC women's soccer tournament semis

CHARLOTTESVILLE – A year ago, an unseeded Virginia women’s soccer team made a surprising run to the College Cup, the sport’s final four, narrowly missing a national title when it lost on penalty kicks to top-seeded Florida State.
The fantastic finish didn’t just move the 2020 team’s season from average to awesome, it laid the foundation for this year, and what UVA hopes will be another successful postseason.
“I don’t think we feel we reached our full potential, and we were still able to make it as far as we did,” said junior forward Diana Ordonez. “I think that’s just giving us more confidence going into this postseason.”
Thursday, Ordonez – the ACC’s leading goal-scorer – was named the league’s offensive player of the year. Friday, she’ll lead No. 1 Virginia against Clemson in the ACC semifinals in Cary, N.C.
“This is really what we work for all year,” said Steve Swanson, who was named ACC coach of the year. “To be in this position, to be in the last four teams for the ACC tournament, this is where we want to be. But now it’s about following through and performing.”
The Cavaliers (15-1-2), the top-ranked team in the nation and the ACC’s regular-season champions, went through their conference schedule undefeated at 8-0-2. That earned them a first-round bye in the league tournament and a place in Friday’s semifinal.
Clemson, the fifth seed, advanced by beating fourth-seeded Notre Dame, 3-2, setting up the first meeting between the Tigers and UVA this season. The teams last met in Clemson, S.C. last September, when ACC teams played a split season – conference games in the fall and non-conference games and the NCAA tournament in the spring.
The Tigers won that game, 3-0.
“I think a lot of us who were at that game are still holding onto that, some motivation for us,” Ordonez said. “But we’re different teams. We didn’t see each other this season.”
And, said senior midfielder Taryn Torres, even in rematches teams tend to change things up.
“Even when you play a team again, you’re going to get something different,” Torres said. “And you never know what you’re going to get. It’s exciting and challenging.”
Of course, Virginia has a good sense of what Clemson’s game plan will be based on how they played all season, and in past meetings. The Tigers are a transition-based team that can also score effectively off set plays.
“We know what we’re up against. That’s for sure,” Swanson said.
And his team knows what to expect playing soccer at this point of the season, with 17 players back from last year’s College Cup finalists, including seven starters. That run taught the team about the pressure and rigors of playoff soccer – and showed it what it could be capable of.
“Maybe, if we don’t advance to the College Cup, we’re not as confident about what we’re capable of,” Swanson said. “As a coach, I’ve always believed we could get there. But I think it’s different when the players know that.”
So while an ACC regular-season title and the No. 1 national ranking are equally well-earned and appreciated, Virginia’s players see Friday night’s match as more of starting point than an accomplishment.
“We are proud of what we’ve done so far,” Torres said. “But we definitely feel like it’s just getting started.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber