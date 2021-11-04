No. 1 UVA a confident postseason team as it faces Clemson in ACC women's soccer tournament semis

Clemson, the fifth seed, advanced by beating fourth-seeded Notre Dame, 3-2, setting up the first meeting between the Tigers and UVA this season. The teams last met in Clemson, S.C. last September, when ACC teams played a split season – conference games in the fall and non-conference games and the NCAA tournament in the spring.

The Tigers won that game, 3-0.

“I think a lot of us who were at that game are still holding onto that, some motivation for us,” Ordonez said. “But we’re different teams. We didn’t see each other this season.”

And, said senior midfielder Taryn Torres, even in rematches teams tend to change things up.

“Even when you play a team again, you’re going to get something different,” Torres said. “And you never know what you’re going to get. It’s exciting and challenging.”

Of course, Virginia has a good sense of what Clemson’s game plan will be based on how they played all season, and in past meetings. The Tigers are a transition-based team that can also score effectively off set plays.

“We know what we’re up against. That’s for sure,” Swanson said.