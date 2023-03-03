CHARLOTTESVILLE – Some coaches downplay the idea of payback. But with his team preparing to host a Richmond squad that thumped it a year ago, Virginia lacrosse’s Lars Tiffany went the other way.

“This is a revenge weekend for us,” Tiffany said this week. “Richmond beat us and beat us soundly last year. They gave it to us good a year ago.”

It’s a result Tiffany wanted his No. 1-ranked Cavaliers to have on their minds as they prepped for Saturday’s rematch with the Spiders. He said he wants his players up for an in-state rivalry game, especially after last season’s result, and isn’t worried that the revenge chatter might distract from the work at hand.

“It can be a bit of a distraction, but we’re fighting for the Commonwealth,” Tiffany said. “This is a team that beat us. For me, there’s a lot here. There’s a lot at stake.”

His players have received the message. Coming in undefeated and fresh off an impressive 17-6 dismantling of then-No. 9 Ohio State, Virginia (3-0) insists it won’t be overlooking the Spiders (3-1) on Saturday at Klockner Stadium.

“In-state rivalry. A team that’s just down the road for us. Last year, didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” junior attackman Patrick McIntosh said. “This year provides an opportunity for us to kind of bounce back and right the ship when it comes to how we handle in-state opponents.”

Virginia and Richmond have played eight times, every year since 2014, with the 2020 meeting being canceled due to the pandemic. UVa won the first seven in the series, before last season.

"We've played those guys every year. So it's a lot, I think, more about just being able to run with them than it is schemes,” said UR coach Dan Chemotti, whose team opened the season with a 15-4 loss at No. 2 Maryland. "I think every experience that we've gained so far in these first four games needs to help us. Virginia's obviously super-talented, super-athletic. We've got to figure out a way to stop those guys.”

Tiffany said most of his studying in preparation for Saturday’s game has been watching the Spiders’ games from this season, but said it was worth looking back to last year’s matchup, too, despite the changes in Richmond’s attack.

“It’s interesting because they had a great formula,” Tiffany said. “They scored 17 goals against us. And so we anticipate them looking back in the archives, even though they did change their offensive coordinator, maybe looking back at some of those things.”

Tiffany said the Spiders are running more invert offense, and more of their attack goes through star attackman Dalton Young. Young, who had four goals and three assists in the win over the Cavaliers last season, has scored five goals and has 10 assists so far this season, through four games.

“More is being asked of him, to be a dodger and a feeder,” Tiffany said. “Boy, is he really talented and he is tough to defend.”

Richmond has also gotten a combined 11 goals from brothers Lance and Derek Madonna, a pair of midfielders.

“I think it’s a new team. I think every year it’s a new team, new set of guys out there on the field,” McIntosh said. “So definitely focusing on here and now, the present. We’re playing the opponent we’re playing this Saturday, not the opponent we played last year.”

Staff writer John O’Connor contributed to this report.

