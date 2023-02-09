CHARLOTTESVILLE – The last time the Virginia lacrosse team walked off the field last season, it sure didn’t feel like the best team in the nation.

But with nine of 10 starters back and a pair of impact transfers joining the midfield, not to mention the memory of their NCAA quarterfinal blowout loss to Maryland fueling them, that’s exactly where the Cavaliers are to open 2023 – ranked No. 1.

“We’re not a great team right now,” said UVa coach Lars Tiffany before practice Wednesday, as his team prepared to open the season at home Saturday against Michigan. “We can be a great team. You see the parts. Honestly, I don’t know if two plus two equals four, right now. I think we’re at a three, three-and-a-half. We haven’t quite clicked yet. And that’s okay in February.”

The preseason hype has made Tiffany’s task clear – make sure the sum of those parts add up to the best lacrosse team in the country.

Virginia has dealt with injuries in both fall practice and here in the preseason, an faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla’s status for Saturday is unclear due to a lower leg injury that had him in a walking boot this week. Freshman Mac Eldridge would take faceoffs if LaSalla can’t play.

Gable Braun, LaSalla’s backup last season, will miss this year after undergoing an offseason surgery.

Perhaps the biggest challenge facing UVa this season is what this generation would describe as a first-world problem. It has an embarrassment of riches on the offensive end and has to find the right combinations to generate a dominant attack.

With All-American Connor Shellenberger and Payton Cormier, last year’s leading goal scorer, back, two of Virginia’s three attack spots are obvious choices. But offensive coordinator Sean Kirwan has a bevy of talented options for the third position, including Griffin Schutz, who played midfield last season, Xander Dickson and even freshman Truitt Sunderland.

“Everywhere you turn it’s, ‘This guy could be the mainstay of any offense,” said Dickson. “To have all that is exciting. I think it also can be a challenge. There’s a lot of expectations when you have all these guys.”

Shellenberger has taken on an even bigger role, both in terms of vocal leadership and having the team’s offense run through him.

Wednesday before practice, Tiffany indicated Schutz could also end up playing in the midfield again, where UVa returned Jeff Conner and Peter Garno and added transfers Thomas McConvey (Vermont) and Ricky Miezan (Stanford football).

“We’re not dangerous enough out of the midfield,” said Tiffany. “We need to put a little more power and some speed in the midfield and be more dynamic.”

Defensively, Cade Saustad, Cole Kastner and Quentin Matsui all are back to play in front of goalie Matthew Nunes, who had a strong rookie season last year as a freshman.

Defensive midfielder Grayson Sallade has made a remarkably rapid recovery from knee surgery.

That group figures to be tested Saturday in Virginia’s first-ever meeting with Michigan, which has never beaten the No. 1 team in the nation. The Wolverines averaged 14.1 goals per game last season, 10th most in the nation, and return all three of their starter attackmen from last year.

“All three of their attackmen are good lacrosse players,” said Kastner. “They do everything well, whether it be finishing inside, dodging one on one, playing with picks. They just have a really dynamic unit.”

Of course, UVa believes it has the same, plus a stout defense. Still, it knows that talent won’t be enough. There’s another level of connectedness and attention to detail that it will take to end the season still atop the rankings.

The 18-9 tournament loss to Maryland that ended last year taught the Cavaliers that lesson.

“We have to be at a higher, higher level this year, because of what Maryland showed us,” said Tiffany.

This year’s schedule includes nine games against teams which open the year in the preseason rankings – No. 2 Maryland, No. 5 Notre Dame (twice), No. 8 Duke (twice), No. 11 Ohio State, No. 13 Harvard, No. 19 North Carolina and No. 20 Richmond. Two others – Michigan and Johns Hopkins – are receiving votes in the poll.

So, while Tiffany said the goal is to become a great team over the course of the season, his players also understand there’s a measure of urgency, too.

“It’s pretty surreal to think we’re rated the No. 1 team in the country,” said Kastner. “I definitely believe it when I see what we’re doing out there on that field, but it’s a test every week.”

