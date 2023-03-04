CHARLOTTESVILLE – A year after being upset by Richmond, No. 1 Virginia men’s lacrosse started strong in the rematch and then never backed off.

Xander Dickson scored six goals and Payton Cormier had three and three assists as the Cavaliers dominated the Spiders from start to finish, winning 25-8 at Klockner Stadium on Saturday night.

“They took it to us rough, talking a lot of trash last year,” said Dickson. “So we wanted to come out hot and punch them in the mouth as quick as we could, show them that we’re a different team this year.”

It matched the most goals UVa (4-0) has scored this season and was the most it’s had in nine all-time meetings with the Spiders (3-2). Virginia pulled most of its offensive starters late in the third quarter and much of the defense early in the fourth.

The Cavaliers outshot Richmond 51-28, outgained it on groundballs 52-24 and, led by Petey LaSalla, went 24-12 on faceoffs, dominating every facet of the instate matchup.

A year ago, in Richmond, the Spiders scored a 17-13 upset for its first-ever win over Virginia.

“We know how good Richmond is,” UVa coach Lars Tiffany said. “They showed us up close and personal a year ago.”

During the week, Tiffany motivated his team by labeling the matchup a “revenge” game, a tactic coaches often avoid for fear of creating a distraction. Tiffany leaned into it, challenging his players to avenge last season’s defeat.

“I was surprised by that, too,” Dickson said. “He really embraced it. Right after the last game against Ohio State, he said, ‘On to Richmond. This is a revenge game and I’m not going to hide from that.’ We kind of made that our mentality all week. I think guys bought into it and guys were still mad about last season and last game. I’m glad he did that. It sort of lit a fire.”

Saturday, Virginia jumped out to an 8-0 lead. After Richmond responded by scoring the last three goals of the first quarter, UVa outscored the Spiders 8-1 in the second to go to the locker room up 16-4.

Dickson scored four of his goals in the first half and goaltender Matthew Nunes saved four of Richmond’s eight shots on goal before the break.

About the only bad news for Virginia in the first half was that midfielder Ricky Miezan, the Stanford football transfer, left the game in the second quarter with an apparent left shoulder injury. Tiffany said Miezan would have x-rays to determine the severity.

Virginia outscored Richmond 9-4 in the second half, to finish off its most decisive victory by margin since drubbing VMI 24-5 in 2019.

After allowing 34 goals in its first two games this season, wins over Michigan and Harvard, UVa has held its last two opponents – Ohio State and Richmond – to just 14.

“It showed that last week wasn’t a fluke and that we’re continuing to improve,” defenseman Cade Saustad said. “It’s nice to definitely improve off the first two weeks.”

Dalton Young and Lance Madonna each had two goals and an assist for the Spiders, who host Mercer on Tuesday, then play at Georgetown.

Next up for Virginia, it plays at Johns Hopkins on Tuesday, then hosts Towson on Saturday.

