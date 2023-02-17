CHARLOTTESVILLE – In practice, Virginia midfielder Griffin Schutz plots out his moves, consciously thinking about working on certain ways of attacking the defense. But on game days, Schutz lets his instincts take over.

“When it comes to games, I just like to get into a flow,” said Schutz. “Play more off feel, as opposed to thinking too much.”

No. 1 UVa went into this season thinking Schutz, who played midfield during his rookie season, would move up to attack, taking the position vacated by the graduated Matt Moore. And coach Lars Tiffany said he hasn’t given up on the “No. 26 to attack project.”

But after not getting much punch from the midfield during the team’s preseason scrimmages against Navy and Georgetown, with Schutz playing mostly attack, Tiffany decided to move the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder back there to help create a midfield that can better dictate to opposing defenses.

“Schutz going to midfield helps give us that pop,” said Tiffany, whose team hosts No. 18 Harvard on Saturday. “Thomas McConvey stepped up. Ricky Miezan. We got more out of the midfield. I’m selfish, like a lot of coaches. We want even more. And we need more production out of guys like Peter Garno, Will Cory, and Jeff Conner. We’ve got to earn those slides. Some of those guys weren’t winning their matchups.”

In the Cavaliers’ season-opening 17-13 win over Michigan, though Schutz didn’t score or record an assist, he did take seven shots. And UVa got seven goals and four assists from the midfield overall, led by Vermont transfer McConvey’s three-goal, two-assist outing.

“They definitely stepped up,” said All-American attackman Connor Shellenberger. “I think some new faces and some younger guys stepped up and I think you still didn’t see some guys explode who are going to explode over the course of the year. That was pretty exciting. Guys just flipped the switch between scrimmages and games and you kind of saw the guys who are going to step up and be gamers.”

Schutz, who missed part of fall practice after having his appendix removed, and Miezan, a 6-2, 235-pound former Stanford linebacker who transferred to UVa to play lacrosse this season, bring a physical prowess to the midfield – the ability to go through defenders, not just around them, while McConvey and Conner bring slick stick skills.

Tiffany said he anticipates playing Miezan more this Saturday against Harvard.

“It keeps the defense truly on their toes,” Schutz said. “They always have to be ready. When we can get to the interior and draw slides I think it just makes our offense so much more powerful and dangerous.”

McConvey spent four seasons at Vermont, finishing seventh all-time there with 172 career points. Last season, he set a school record with 60 goals.

“He’s one of those people that has such a great lacrosse IQ and such a great feel for the game,” said Schutz. “His presence on the left hand side, him and (Payton) Cormier, is pretty unmatched. His ability to create space for himself and get other players open, it makes everyone else better.”

McConvey and Miezan’s arrival, along with the return of Conner and Garno, made it seem all but certain Schutz would move up to attack, joining Cormier and Shellenberger.

But Schutz said he actually prefers the space and freedom attacking from the midfield affords him.

“Going in, I kind of just put all my trust in the coaches. I was pretty much down to whatever they thought was best, however they thought I could help the team win,” said Schutz, the nation's top recruit his senior year in high school, who scored 23 goals and had seven assists playing in all 16 games last season, starting 15 of them. “Playing midfield, for me, personally, just feels a little more natural, just because I played midfield all through high school. It’s a way for me to get more downhill and get my hands free in more of a natural way.”

And, at least for the early part of the season, that’s where Tiffany will be content to play him.

“We’re envisioning that, for now,” said Tiffany. “We miss having Schutz on attack, that one two punch between Connor Shellenberger and Griffin Schutz providing real serious dodging ability from behind the goal, but griffin just looks more comfortable above the goal. When he’s coming down hill, he demands a slide. He’s going to make the defense start rotating.”

Harvard, which will be playing its season opener Saturday, figures to challenge both Virginia’s attack and midfield. Schutz said their scheme and personnel reminds him of ACC foe Notre Dame, understandable since coach Gerry Byrne spent 16 seasons as an Irish assistant before taking over the Crimson in 2019.

Harvard allowed 12.2 goals per game last season.

“They’re super athletic,” said Schutz, who anticipates playing at midfield again Saturday. “They’re great off the ground on groundballs. And they’re a super well-trained and well-coached defense.”

PHOTOS: Virginia men's lacrosse team opens 2023 season against Michigan