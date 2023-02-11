CHARLOTTESVILLE – David Roselle had played just 78 nondescript minutes in the first three years of his Virginia lacrosse career. But in Saturday’s season-opener against Michigan, UVa turned to its backup goalie for the game’s most critical minute.

The Wolverines had cut Virginia’s lead to a single goal after three quarters, and starting keeper Matthew Nunes was in the penalty box after being called for a slash. Michigan was a man up, had scored two straight goals and had all the momentum.

Roselle came into the game and, moments later, stopped a shot from the Wolverines' Aidan Mulholland with 13:05 to play.

“That’s the first meaningful minute David has ever played for us,” UVa coach Lars Tiffany said. “And that was really meaningful.”

Payton Cormier scored five goals and added an assist, and Connor Shellenberger and Thomas McConvey each had three goals and three assists as the No. 1 Cavaliers beat Michigan 17-13 to win their season opener for the fourth straight year.

Nunes – and the entire defense -- struggled some early but finished with 15 saves, a number of them in close, stops that kept UVa ahead in the surprisingly tight contest.

But perhaps his most stressful minute came while he was kneeling in the penalty box, watching Roselle – his friend and mentor – fill in for him at a crucial moment.

“It’s more nerve-racking because it’s out of my control,” Nunes said.

But Nunes said he and his teammates had full confidence in Roselle, who faces the full brunt of Virginia’s offensive talent in practices.

“The moment I walked into UVa, he’s been by my side. He’s been like a big brother to me,” Nunes said.

“To see him make that save was unreal. So happy for him, because he works so hard, day in and day out. For him to have that moment was so special.”

McConvey scored just over a minute later to put Virginia up 14-12, and Michigan never really challenged again.

During the week, Tiffany said the team didn’t get enough offensive pop from its midfielders. That wasn’t an issue Saturday.

In addition to McConvey’s big debut, UVa got a goal and an assist from Jeff Conner, a goal from Stanford football transfer Ricky Miezan and an assist from Evan Zinn.

In last year’s season-ending, NCAA quarterfinal loss to Maryland, UVa players said they saw a blueprint of how to effectively surround a superstar with balanced scoring. This year, while there’s no denying the headlining ability of Shellenberger, the Cavaliers’ believe the offensive potency of his supporting cast could be the thing that returns the team to playing on the sport’s final weekend.

“I think that was one of our focuses this year, getting everyone involved,” Shellenberger said. “We kind of changed the style of offense we’re playing this year so everyone could get involved. I think that’s just a testament to how many good players we have that everyone’s eating out there.”

Saturday that was on full display, as the Cavaliers’ first six goals were scored by six different players. Five players assisted those tallies as Virginia jumped out to a 6-4 lead after one quarter of play.

“Our offense wants to play very unselfishly, move the ball, get everybody their touches,” Cormier said. “Get everybody involved early and often so when it gets down later in the game everybody has that feel for making the right play, making the right decisions.”

Virginia led 9-7 at the half and 13-12 going into the fourth quarter, setting up Roselle’s dramatic cameo.

“A guy that shows up to practice every day, puts in the work, but doesn’t get the credit on game day,” Shellenberger said. “To see him step in in a big moment like that and change the course of the momentum was pretty cool.”