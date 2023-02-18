CHARLOTTESVILLE – There are good starts. There are great starts.

Then there’s the start No. 1 Virginia men’s lacrosse got off to Saturday afternoon against No. 18 Harvard, scoring the game’s first nine goals.

“Never envisioned that at all,” coach Lars Tiffany said.

Attackman Xander Dickson scored five goals and attackman Connor Shellenberger had three goals and seven assists, on a day that saw 13 Cavaliers find the back of the cage at least once in a 25-21 win that wasn’t nearly as competitive as the final margin might indicate.

Shellenberger scored just 10 seconds into the game, and midfielder Thomas McConvey followed suit 15 seconds later – on an assist from Shellenberger – sending UVa on its way to a 9-0 lead just 7:53 into the contest. The Cavaliers (2-0) were up 20-8 at halftime, marking the most goals they’ve scored in a half since netting 22 against VMI in 2019.

Tiffany, Shellenberger and Dickson all credited offensive coordinator Sean Kirwan with the early scoring explosion, one that saw Virginia score in transition, early in the shot clock and in standard six-on-six situations.

“We wanted to come out firing,” said Dickson. “We just thought we’d share the ball as much as we can and come out with the hard punch. We were subbing guys in and they were still scoring a lot, whenever they wanted it seemed like. That’s just a credit to Coach Kirwan. I mean, the bench is talented as heck but just running our system and trusting what he’s want us to do? We’re going to get a lot of goals.”

In all, UVa had 17 assists on its 25 goals, and proved remarkably efficient, needing only 48 shots for that output. Dickson scored on all five of his shots.

“Some of those openings, they weren’t that open,” said Tiffany. “Those guys don’t need big windows. They can take advantage of those little slivers.”

Sam King had seven goals and an assist and Owen Gaffney scored five times and had an assist for the Crimson (0-1).

UVa came away from the win still frustrated by its defensive struggles. Harvard scored 12 goals in three quarters against the Cavaliers’ starting defense, carrying over the issues it had in its season-opening 17-13 win over Michigan.

Saturday, Virginia went up 24-12 on a goal by Stanford football transfer Ricky Miezan with 11:33 to play, and Tiffany pulled his starters. Harvard did not reciprocate, instead scoring four straight goals, a surge that prompted Tiffany to put a few defensive starters back in the game.

In all, Harvard outscored UVa 9-1 over the final 11 minutes to make the final score far less lopsided that it had appeared headed for.

“It does feel, in a way, a little bit like we lost,” said Shellenberger of the limp to the finish line. “You hate to see that margin get cut like that.”

Tiffany, while disappointed in the finish, said the experience – ultimately – will be good for his backups.

“When our reserve players go in, they want to see the opponent’s best,” said Tiffany. “They don’t want to see the opponent’s reserves, as well. They want to challenge themselves.”

PHOTOS: Virginia men's lacrosse team opens 2023 season against Michigan UVALacrosse_MK01.jpg UVALacrosse_MK02.jpg UVALacrosse_MK03.jpg UVALacrosse_MK04.jpg UVALacrosse_MK05.jpg UVALacrosse_MK06.jpg UVALacrosse_MK07.jpg UVALacrosse_MK08.jpg UVALacrosse_MK09.jpg UVALacrosse_MK10.jpg HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES