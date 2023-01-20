No. 10 Virginia seeks an important road win at Wake Forest on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE – After losing to Virginia by 10 points on Wednesday night, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young made it clear what he thinks of this year’s UVa team, ranked 10th in the current Associated Press poll.

“If there are 10 teams out there better than them, nationally, I’d like to see them,” Young said.

According to the AP poll, the NCAA NET rankings, where Virginia sits at No. 14, and Kenpom.com’s rankings, where the Cavaliers rank 11th, Virginia is the top team in the ACC.

The Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 ACC), are the only conference team holding opponents under 60 points per game, they lead the league in 3-point percentage (38.2) and have the top assist-to-turnover ratio.

Junior guard Reece Beekman appears fully recovered from ankle and hamstring injuries that limited his burst in December, as evidenced by his emphatic drive for a one-handed dunk to end the first half against the Hokies.

With the 78-68 rivalry win over Tech, they’ve won four straight going into Saturday’s game at Wake Forest (14-5, 6-2).

So, are the Cavaliers back to being an elite college team? One major question mark lingers – Can they win consistently on the road?

From 2017-18 through 2020-21, Virginia did just that. It went 30-7 in ACC road games. Since the start of last season, it’s just 8-6 in league away games, going 6-4 last season and getting off to a 2-2 beginning in those contests this year, having lost at Miami and Pittsburgh.

The only major commonality in those losses was Virginia’s reliance on shots from beyond the 3-point arc. The Cavaliers went 15 for 44 from 3-point range in those games.

That may not be a problem this weekend. Since the loss at Pittsburgh on Jan. 3, UVa has won four straight and is shooting 41% (37 for 90) from 3-point range.

Of course, the Hurricanes and Panthers have also been two of the best teams in the league and both appear pointed to NCAA tournament appearances. The same is true of the Demon Deacons, who topped first-place Clemson on Tuesday night, handing the Tigers’ their first league loss. It was Wake’s fourth win a row.

The success has made Lawrence Joel Coliseum - where the Deacons are 10-0 this season - a more lively venue, of late.

“Like they say, if you keep winning, they’ll keep coming,” said forward Andrew Carr.

But winning in Winston-Salem hasn’t been much of a problem for the Cavaliers in recent years. Virginia has won its last four games at Wake Forest, and has claimed 10 of the last 11 meetings, overall in the series.

The Demon Deacons rank fourth in the ACC in scoring at 77.9 points per game, second in field goal percentage (47.1) and second 3-point percentage (37.6).

For the second straight year, Wake coach Steve Forbes has elevated his team with key transfers. Leading scorer Tyree Appleby, who transferred from Florida, is scoring 18.1 points per game, second most in the ACC, and leads the league with 6.1 assists per outing.

Carr, a transfer from Delaware, is the Deacons second-leading rebounder. A third transfer, Marist guard Jao Ituka, played in six games but will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

“Our team’s very deep,” said guard Cameron Hildreth. “We have multiple guys who can do multiple different things. But we just wanna win. Whatever it takes.”