No. 11 Villanova upsets No. 3 JMU 28-27, spurred by big third quarter

HARRISONBURG — To break a streak that ran over the course of almost three years, it was going to take a notable run of play.
Third-ranked JMU, entering Saturday’s clash with 11th-ranked Villanova at Bridgeforth Stadium, hadn’t lost against a Colonial Athletic Association opponent since November 2018. The Dukes hadn’t lost at home period since October 2018.
But a suffocating third-quarter defensive effort from the Wildcats flipped a game that the Dukes had grabbed control of all the way around. It gave Villanova enough time to slip back ahead and hold on, for a 28-27 victory. It came in front of a sold-out, Family Weekend crowd of 25,035.
In the third quarter, Villanova (4-1, 2-0 CAA) held JMU to just 12 total yards of offense, with three punts. The Wildcats, meanwhile, racked up 174 total yards in the frame. They reclaimed the lead on two Cole Bunce field goals, and a touchdown.
Then they held on in the fourth quarter, when JMU (4-1, 2-1) kicker Ethan Ratke — who earlier this season set the all-time FCS records for field goals and scoring by a kicker — missed a pair of field goals that could’ve put the Dukes back in front.
Bunce converted from 43 and 42 yards out in the third quarter.
And, later in the frame after a facemask call on defensive tackle Mike Greene (Highland Springs) moved the ball to the JMU 44, Villanova’s Daniel Smith went on to hit a wide-open Rayjoun Pringle, who was streaking down the right sideline, for a 57-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats went for 2, and Smith was brought down by JMU’s Wayne Davis. But Villanova had a 28-27 lead with 2:54 to play in the third quarter.
JMU drove deep into Villanova a pair of times in the fourth quarter, but Ratke missed on an attempt from 27 yards out, wide right, and on an attempt from 36 yards out, hitting the left upright. That broke a steak of 24 straight conversions for him.
Villanova, late, had a fourth and 1 from its own 29 and Justin Covington, who scored a 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter, converted and the Wildcats were able to take a knee to seal the result.
For the Dukes, it was a first loss against a CAA opponent since they fell to New Hampshire on Nov. 3, 2018. And it was a first loss at home since they fell to a Curt Cignetti-led Elon team on Oct. 6, 2018.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr