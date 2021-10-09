No. 11 Villanova upsets No. 3 JMU 28-27, spurred by big third quarter

HARRISONBURG — To break a streak that ran over the course of almost three years, it was going to take a notable run of play.

Third-ranked JMU, entering Saturday’s clash with 11th-ranked Villanova at Bridgeforth Stadium, hadn’t lost against a Colonial Athletic Association opponent since November 2018. The Dukes hadn’t lost at home period since October 2018.

But a suffocating third-quarter defensive effort from the Wildcats flipped a game that the Dukes had grabbed control of all the way around. It gave Villanova enough time to slip back ahead and hold on, for a 28-27 victory. It came in front of a sold-out, Family Weekend crowd of 25,035.

In the third quarter, Villanova (4-1, 2-0 CAA) held JMU to just 12 total yards of offense, with three punts. The Wildcats, meanwhile, racked up 174 total yards in the frame. They reclaimed the lead on two Cole Bunce field goals, and a touchdown.

Then they held on in the fourth quarter, when JMU (4-1, 2-1) kicker Ethan Ratke — who earlier this season set the all-time FCS records for field goals and scoring by a kicker — missed a pair of field goals that could’ve put the Dukes back in front.

Bunce converted from 43 and 42 yards out in the third quarter.