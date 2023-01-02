No. 11 Virginia looks to stay hot at Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Over its first six games, Virginia hit 45.2% of its 3-point attempts. But in the five games leading into Saturday’s win at Georgia Tech, the Cavaliers had connected on only 26.2% of their attempts from beyond the arc.

The Yellow Jackets planned accordingly, focusing their matchup zone defense on keeping UVa out of the paint and forcing it to settle for outside shots.

“We hadn’t been shooting the ball particularly well,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett. “I had a feeling they were going to make us make some shots and jam certain areas.”

Against one of the conference’s best 3-point defenses, the Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) responded by sinking 10 3-pointers, their most since the second game of the season, when they knocked down 13 in a win over Monmouth on Nov. 11.

Armaan Franklin and Isaac McKneely each knocked down three 3-pointers, while Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman canned two apiece. The win moved them up to 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Now, the question is, can they carry that over to Tuesday night’s date with Pittsburgh, another stout perimeter defense? The Panthers (10-4, 3-0) rank third in the ACC holding opponents to 29.3% from 3-point range.

Virginia, which beat Georgia Tech for the 10th straight time, has won eight in a row over Pittsburgh.

Jeff Capel’s Panthers have been an early-season surprise in the ACC, opening 3-0 in league play for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Guard Jamarius Burton poured in a career-high 31 points in the Panthers’ win over then-No. 25 North Carolina on Saturday. He went 14 for 17 shooting, and has now scored in double figures in 11 of the 12 games this season.

The former Wichita State player, who transferred to Pittsburgh before last season, is one of just two players in the NCAA averaging over 15 points, five rebounds and four assists per game, while shooting over 55% from the floor.

Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson and Burton form the ACC’s fifth most prolific scoring duo this season, the pair scoring 32.7 points per game.

Tuesday, they’ll face the league’s top defense. UVa leads the ACC in opponent scoring (58.3 points per game) and opponent field goal percentage (39.8).

In Saturday’s win at Georgia Tech, the Cavaliers used a 25-0 run, starting late in the first half and carrying over to the second, to put the game away.

“We weren’t perfect, certainly,” said Bennett. “But for the most part, defensively, our guys came with the right mindset.”

Virginia also forced 23 turnovers and recorded 14 steals. Franklin had five steals and Clark had three.

“You try to keep being in the right spots,” said Bennett. “They were coming into some crowded areas, the way we try to set it, I thought our hands were a little more active. That was challenge before the game. Not to go get a bunch of steals, but be in position and don’t wait defensively. Be assertive defensively.”

Guard Reece Beekman, who has been dealing with a strained hamstring and missed the team’s win over Albany on Dec. 28, returned to action against the Yellow Jackets and had eight points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes.

“It was great to have Reece back to give us a boost,” said Bennett.

Beekman is expected to play Tuesday night at Pittsburgh.